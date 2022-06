COLUMBIA, SC – Columbia worked some late inning magic behind the bat of Carter Jensen to upend the GreenJackets 5-4 in the series finale at Segra Park Sunday night. With two outs, Daniel Vazquez was able to start the rally with a single up the gut. Then on the first pitch of the next at-bat, Carter Jensen roped a base hit to score Vazquez from first and grant the Fireflies their third walk-off winner of the season. It was their second against the GreenJackets and their first since Omar Hernandez hit a walk-off single vs Down East April 24.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO