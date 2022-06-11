ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The California District Attorney who prosecuted women after stillbirths has been ousted from office

By Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0b9Y_0g7SXwwM00
Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Frankfort, Ky., Kentucky is one of at least four states with abortion-related ballot measures in 2022.

AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File

  • Keith Fagundes, District Attorney in California's Kings County, lost his June 9 primary election.
  • Fagundes charged Adora Perez and Chelsea Becker with murder , claiming they caused their stillbirths.
  • Fagundes' challenger campaigned against the charges, which were also criticized by California's AG.

Keith Fagundes, the California District Attorney who pursued murder charges against two women he claimed caused their stillbirths by using drugs while pregnant, was ousted from his position during the state's primary election on June 9.

Fagundes lost his seat as Kings County DA to challenger Sarah Hacker by at least 15% of the vote, ABC30 reported .

The cases of Chelsea Becker and Adora Perez, who both experienced stillbirths after struggling with drug addiction during their pregnancies, were central issues to the election. Despite California law specifically excluding pregnant people from being charged with the murder of their own fetus, Fagundes claimed the women's drug use caused their stillbirths and charged them both.

Perez, who pled guilty to manslaughter to avoid a longer sentence, had her 11-year sentence overturned after serving four years in jail. Becker, who could not afford bail while awaiting trial, spent 16 months in jail before her charges were dismissed.

"Those two cases, they're a symptom of the disease," Hacker, the Hanford lawyer who beat Fagundes in the primary election, told The San Francisco Chronicle . "And the disease that has infected our criminal justice system here in Kings County is preferential treatment."

Hacker wasn't the only legal mind with concerns about Fagundes' choice to charge the women. California's Attorney General, Rob Bonta, issued a statement in January clarifying the state law and condemning the charges against them.

"The loss of a pregnancy at any stage is a physically and emotionally traumatic experience that should not be exacerbated by the threat of being charged with murder," Bonta said in the statement . "The charges against Ms. Becker and Ms. Perez were not consistent with the law, and this misuse of section 187 should not be repeated. With reproductive rights under attack in this country, it is important that we make it clear: Here in California, we do not criminalize the loss of a pregnancy."

Fagundes agreed to an interview with Insider prior to the primary election. He stopped responding to requests for comment after election results became available.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Related
blackchronicle.com

US federal judge finds Florida state court violated right to timely access court documents – JURIST

A US federal judge Friday discovered that a Florida state court violated Courthouse News Services’ First Amendment right to “timely access court documents.”. Courthouse News Services alleged that almost all civil complaints are unavailable to the general public the day they’re filed in Broward County Circuit Court. The news service argued that these delays in accessing court documents “seriously hamper Plaintiff’s ability to report on lawsuits in Broward County,” invoking the First Amendment right to free press and free speech.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frankfort, KY
Health
State
California State
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Frankfort, KY
Frankfort, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Hanford, CA
State
Kentucky State
City
California, KY
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma band director faces federal rape charges

MARLOW, Okla. — A grand jury has indicted an Oklahoma band director on federal rape charges. William Daniel, a former teacher at Marlow High School, is accused of inappropriately touching a student. Federal court documents say the incidents happened between February and May. A grand jury indicted Daniel on...
MARLOW, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Cleveland.com

Support Ohio political candidates who vow a full repeal of House Bill 6: Jane Olsen

BRUNSWICK, Maine -- With state legislative primary elections and a general election on the horizon, Ohioans should mobilize to invest in the future of Ohio. While the H20hio initiative to combat waterborne lead poisoning and algal blooms is a vital step to safeguard health and the state’s water resources and to preserve the beauty of Ohio, statewide environmental efforts need to include a fight against fossil fuels.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ag#Kings County Da
CBS Pittsburgh

House explosion kills 3 in Ohio

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — An explosion at a northeastern Ohio home has left three people dead.The blast in Garfield Heights was reported around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. It destroyed the residence and damaged the neighboring homes on both sides.Emergency responders found the bodies of two men and a woman inside the home, but their names have not been released and authorities have not said if any of them lived in the house. No other injuries were reported.The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal's office and Garfield Heights authorities.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
Business Insider

Business Insider

525K+
Followers
33K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy