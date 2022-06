Looking for some fun? A new report by WalletHub says you won't have to go far. New York was ranked as the fourth "most fun" state in the U.S. While it may not be a fun as California, Florida and Nevada, it came in first place for best performing arts - theaters per capita, No. 2 for best fitness centers per capita and No. 3 for best restaurants and movie theaters per capita. It also came in fifth place as best golf courses and country clubs per capita.

YONKERS, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO