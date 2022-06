DOING IT AGAIN THIS SUNDAY!

LAST CALL for Drumfish! The SEA STAR III is beginning our FINAL week for Prime Time Drumfish Trips and currently have seats available for all three remaining dates. Call (609)884-3421 to get your seats ASAP! The SEA STAR III will continue our DAILY 6 hour trips 9am-3pm for Fluke and Sea Bass. More Fluke are being taken this week, some β€œslot fish”, and some over the 18β€³ mark and as the water warms we hope this trend will continue to get better. I hope to see All of you soon for a day on the water and YOUR chance at some of the action. These guys are sure glad they did! Check β€˜Em out!

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO