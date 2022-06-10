ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

DOING IT AGAIN THIS SUNDAY!

By Cape May Attractions
 4 days ago

🚴 🏊‍♀️ 🏊‍♂️ 🏃‍♀️ 🏃‍♂️ WE OPEN 9am SUNDAY JUNE 12 🏃‍♀️ 🏃‍♂️ 🏊‍♂️ 🏊‍♀️ 🚴. ESCAPE THE CAPE TRIATHLON is back again and Harpoons on the Bay is the coolest, most refreshing spot to watch all...

Established in 2002 and located in Victorian Cape May, NJ., Tea By the Sea was founded to give visitors and locals a place where…

Established in 2002 and located in Victorian Cape May, NJ., Tea By the Sea was founded to give visitors and locals a place where they can discover and buy a large selection of loose teas. We offer a full line of fine china, children's sets, miniatures and tea accessories, everything a tea lover would need. With over 250 different teas, blends, and styles you will surely not be disappointed in our selection.
CAPE MAY, NJ
This weekend starts our Summer Sunday Brunch! Come and enjoy live music, brunch tapas, and specialty wine drinks alongside our b…

This weekend starts our Summer Sunday Brunch! Come and enjoy live music, brunch tapas, and specialty wine drinks alongside our beautiful vineyard.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Photos from Cape May Stage's post

From everyone at Cape May Stage we want to express our gratitude for making The 2022 Grand Slam Gala the Homerun event it was. Your support has been part of our story since the very beginning and we could not continue to provide premier professional theater to Cape May without you.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Alewives are still migrating their way up the Magurrewock Stream towards Vose Pond and Howard Mill Flowage at Moosehorn National…

Alewives are still migrating their way up the Magurrewock Stream towards Vose Pond and Howard Mill Flowage at Moosehorn National Wildlife Refuge in Maine. They will travel from the Atlantic Ocean, through Passamaquoddy Bay, and up the St. Croix River where they will spawn along its many lakes and tributaries before returning to the ocean.📽️ Keith Ramos/USFWS #NationalRiversMonth.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Willow Creek Winery Weddings 🥂

Willow Creek Winery Weddings 🥂
✨you are the best thing, that ever happened to me✨
CAPE MAY, NJ
Top 5 Best Restaurants in Bethany Beach DE

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best restaurants in Bethany Beach, Delaware, you've come to the right place!. Check out our Staff's favorite Place to Eat on Bethany Beach. We'll talk about Off the Hook, DiFebo's Restaurant, and Bethany Boathouse. Where to Eat in Bethany Beach. DiFebo's Restaurant...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Photos from SEA STAR III's post

LAST CALL for Drumfish! The SEA STAR III is beginning our FINAL week for Prime Time Drumfish Trips and currently have seats available for all three remaining dates. Call (609)884-3421 to get your seats ASAP! The SEA STAR III will continue our DAILY 6 hour trips 9am-3pm for Fluke and Sea Bass. More Fluke are being taken this week, some “slot fish”, and some over the 18″ mark and as the water warms we hope this trend will continue to get better. I hope to see All of you soon for a day on the water and YOUR chance at some of the action. These guys are sure glad they did! Check ‘Em out!
CAPE MAY, NJ
Four Places to Eat Crabs in Ocean City, Maryland

Blue crabs are a Maryland staple, and there's no better place to eat them than Ocean City. If you want to enjoy a pile of fresh steamed crabs covered in Old Bay, there are plenty of seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can enjoy them. Here are four seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can eat steamed Maryland Blue Crabs.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Why People in NJ Wait Months to Get Into This Exclusive Restaurant

Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden (literally) gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
177th Fighter Wing holds demonstration at Naval Air Station Wildwood

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Andrea Dupree wasn't expecting to get such a detailed lesson on one of the Air Force's training exercises Saturday morning.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Welcome to Cape May Stage – Theater in Cape May, NJ

Leaving town today? Traffic is horrible on all ways out of Cape May so stay a bit longer and go see an amazing show at Cape May Stage. Showtime is 2pm. ”Double Play” has been hitting it out of the park with audiences. Call the box office at 609-770-8311 or visit capemaystage.org for tickets.
CAPE MAY, NJ
GRILL NIGHTS are back at the Cape May Winery for the 2022 Summer Season. Hosted Wednesday nights from 6-9pm with live music und…

GRILL NIGHTS are back at the Cape May Winery for the 2022 Summer Season. Hosted Wednesday nights from 6-9pm with live music under the stars. $68 per person plus tax, gratuity and wine. Pre-fix menu starting with an amazing Charcuterie, wonderful dinner and a luscious dessert. 21 and over event, reservation required book online @ capemaywinery.com.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Top 5 Best Seafood Restaurants on Dewey Beach DE

- If you are looking for the best seafood in Dewey Beach, look no further. Woody's Dewey Beach is a local favorite, and you can try the world's best crab cake. You can also try craft beer at Dewey Beer Co. or visit Nalu Surf Bar and Grill for a tropical delight. The best seafood in Dewey Beach is served all day and night at these local establishments.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Bardea Steak’s ‘meat kingdom’ wows guests during soft opening

In any good story, the main characters face an obstacle or two. In this tale, restaurateur Scott Stein and chef Antimo DiMeo, founders of Bardea Food & Drink in Wilmington, encountered more than their share while opening another restaurant. Take, for instance, an unexpected pandemic, rising food costs and supply chain issues. These adversaries seemingly conspired to keep the partners ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Community policing at Sesame Street by the Sea

Community policing - The Silver Lake bridge was Tranquility Base. I was kicking it off the bumper of my 4Runner Sunday morning waiting for Chicken Chase 5K runners to reach the one-mile mark after a 7:30 a.m. start on Saulsbury Street in Dewey. Rehoboth police officer Tyler Whitman was there for traffic control. I saw and heard Tyler talking to a solo fisherman across the street, not about reasons why he shouldn’t fish there; they were actually talking about fishing. Then, like an Ernest Hemingway story captured in a Norman Rockwell painting, the fisherman, wearing a neck bandanna like a golden retriever out for the morning walk, handed Officer Whitman his cellphone to take a photo of him and his morning catch. I sneaked a snap, then blasted the photo to social media. People said it was frameable, which sounds like crime story lingo, but it was just a muppet morning moment at Sesame Street by the Sea.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Photos from Exit Zero's post

This marvelous story, about a British sailor shipwrecked off Cape May in the 17th century, was rediscovered after lying in a closet for around 60 years. Famous Philadelphia publisher J. B. Lippincott wanted to publish the book in the 1940s but the author, a blue-collar carpenter called Charles Whitecar Miskelly, wouldn’t let them change a word. You can read the fascinating backstory in Jack Wright’s foreword. Charles’ grandson brought the manuscript to Exit Zero, and we are delighted and proud to release this fine book, 50 years after Charles’ death.
CAPE MAY, NJ

