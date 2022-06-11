ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi County, AR

Woman on the run after stealing patrol truck in Mississippi County, Arkansas

By Andrew Ellison, Autumn Scott
 3 days ago

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark.– A woman is on the run after she allegedly stole a deputy’s patrol truck while in handcuffs and got away in Mississippi County, Arkansas on Thursday.

According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s office, an off-duty officer saw Heather Hitchcock, who was known to have active felony warrants for her arrest, in the passenger seat of a gold Chevrolet truck that was driving westbound toward Manila, Arkansas.

Deputies said Hitchcock was known to reside on County Road 305 in Manila so the Manila Police Department was asked to assist.

Before the officer pulled the vehicle over on County Road 305, he saw Hitchcock throw a black case out of her window.

After Hitchcock was handcuffed behind her back and put in the back of the patrol truck, the officer grabbed the back case and found a Cobra 380 pistol with 5 rounds, a used methamphetamine pipe, a small amount of marijuana, 8 Diazepam pills, 15 rounds of 380 ammunition, and $130 inside.

That’s when investigators say Hitchcock slipped out of the cuffs and jumped into the driver’s seat. The officer ran after his patrol truck when he saw it going in reverse.

Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said some people are masters at getting out of handcuffs.

“If they got small wrists, especially on a female and if they weren’t locked down positioned where they’re supposed to be on the wrists with the handcuff key they can slip out of them you know what I’m saying,” Cook said.

The officer fired shots at the rear driver-side tire in an attempt to get the vehicle to stop moving, but Hitchcock took off.

The police vehicle was found abandoned about a mile away near Hitchcock’s home.

Officers searched the vehicle and found the officer’s personal firearm inside. They also saw a bullet hole in the driver-side tail light.

Manila Police and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department searched for Hitchcock with assistance from Leachville Police, Arkansas State Police, and Arkansas Game and Fish.

She has not been located.

We spoke with her cousin who didn’t want to say anything on camera but did tell us Hitchcock has struggled with drug addiction for years.

