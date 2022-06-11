ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Curry leads Warriors to Game 4 win over Celtics

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28sukJ_0g7STaL600

BOSTON (KRON) — Behind 43 points from Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-97 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, evening the series at 2-2. After a close game, the Warriors mounted a 17-3 run late in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

‘Flipped Off 17 Times:’ Warriors staff describe experience in Boston

The game was closely contested throughout, with neither team taking a lead larger than seven points until the final seconds. Boston led 54-49 at halftime, but Golden State took a 79-78 lead by the end of the third quarter.

Even after suffering an ankle injury in Game 3, Curry had his highest-scoring game of the postseason with 43 points. Curry made seven 3-pointers, seven 2-pointers and tallied a double-double with 10 rebounds.

Head coach Steve Kerr shuffled his starting lineup for the game, sending Kevon Looney to the bench in favor of veteran forward Otto Porter Jr. Looney grabbed 11 rebounds off the bench and made a clutch layup to put the Warriors ahead 102-97 with 1:04 remaining.

Kerr also sat Draymond Green for stretches in the fourth quarter after Green made just one of seven shot attempts. Still, Green contributed with nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals.

KRON ON is streaming live now

The Warriors took control of the rebounding battle, snaring 13 more rebounds than the Celtics. Andrew Wiggins played a large part in the advantage, pulling down 16 rebounds to go along with 17 points.

The series will next head back to San Francisco for Game 5 on Monday, which begins at 6:00 p.m. PT.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

NBC Sports

Kerr explains decision to sit 'not happy' Steph to start fourth

Steve Kerr took a gamble in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals when he sat Steph Curry after Curry had exploded for 14 points in the third quarter and had 33 points in the game. Given that the Warriors only the Boston Celtics led by one...
NBA
ESPN

NBA Finals 2022: Stephen Curry puts Golden State Warriors on his back to even series

The Golden State Warriors built a dynasty playing a beautiful brand of basketball predicated on movement, passing and creativity. Down 2-1 and desperate for a win on hostile ground in Boston's TD Garden, the Warriors displayed precious little of that choreography but managed to eke out a rugged 107-97 win to knot the NBA Finals as the series returns to San Francisco for Game 5 on Monday (9 p.m. ET on ABC).
KRON4 News

Pittsburg man arrested on street with rifle, body armor

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — The Pittsburg Police Department arrested a man on Thursday morning who was walking down the street dressed in body armor and holding a rifle. Officers responded to the area of Arlington Drive around 8:30 a.m. to arrest the man. Police were informed of the suspect by his roommate, who called them […]
KRON4 News

Three dead in San Jose murder-suicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON)– Three people died in a murder-suicide in San Jose early Sunday morning the San Jose Police Department said. Officers arrived at the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle around 1:00 a.m. and found two men and one woman with fatal gunshot wounds. SJPD said the adult male suspect in the case […]
NBC Sports

Steph shares emotional hug with mom after historic Game 4

Steph Curry’s mom, Sonya, has been through it all with her son. So after his historic performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, it’s no surprise Curry took time to share a hug that didn't need words to convey a message with his mom on the TD Garden court.
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph proves Jefferson wrong with all-time Game 4 performance

Trailing two games to one in the NBA Finals and facing the daunting task of trying to beat the Boston Celtics in the hostile environment of TD Garden on Friday night, the Warriors knew they needed to summon one of the best efforts of their dynastic run in order to even the best-of-seven series.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

4 takeaways as Steph Curry puts together an all-time performance to lead Warriors over Celtics in Game 4

Curry finished with 43 points, putting the Warriors on his back. Here are the takeaways as the Warriors evened the Finals in Game 4 against the Celtics with a 107-97 victory. 1. Steph Curry was otherworldly — 43 points on 14-for-26 shooting, as he continues to put together one of the more impressive Finals performances in recent memory. Curry has been the only star on the court for the Warriors — sometimes, it seems like he’s the only good Warriors player on the floor — but he is cementing his legacy as a top-10 player of all time whether the Warriors pull out the series or not.
BOSTON, MA
