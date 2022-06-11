Curry leads Warriors to Game 4 win over Celtics

BOSTON (KRON) — Behind 43 points from Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-97 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, evening the series at 2-2. After a close game, the Warriors mounted a 17-3 run late in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

The game was closely contested throughout, with neither team taking a lead larger than seven points until the final seconds. Boston led 54-49 at halftime, but Golden State took a 79-78 lead by the end of the third quarter.

Even after suffering an ankle injury in Game 3, Curry had his highest-scoring game of the postseason with 43 points. Curry made seven 3-pointers, seven 2-pointers and tallied a double-double with 10 rebounds.

Head coach Steve Kerr shuffled his starting lineup for the game, sending Kevon Looney to the bench in favor of veteran forward Otto Porter Jr. Looney grabbed 11 rebounds off the bench and made a clutch layup to put the Warriors ahead 102-97 with 1:04 remaining.

Kerr also sat Draymond Green for stretches in the fourth quarter after Green made just one of seven shot attempts. Still, Green contributed with nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals.

The Warriors took control of the rebounding battle, snaring 13 more rebounds than the Celtics. Andrew Wiggins played a large part in the advantage, pulling down 16 rebounds to go along with 17 points.

The series will next head back to San Francisco for Game 5 on Monday, which begins at 6:00 p.m. PT.

