U.S. Army to Exhume, Return Remains of 8 Native American Children from Former School Grounds

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on Friday a former attorney, Kenelm L. Shirk, age 72, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to time served of 16 months and 20 days imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, and one year of supervised release with conditions by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, for threatening to murder members of the United States Senate.
Largely forgotten for over a century now, Diane Boettcher has helped identify nine Black soldiers, including John Wesley Cole, whose grave is once again marked by headstone here at Ellsworth Cemetery just outside of Westminster.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Rainbow Rose Center welcomed a diverse range of people to Coulser Park for the first-ever in-person York County Pride on June 11. Previously held virtually, the event seeks to celebrate "the full inclusion of all wonderfully diverse citizens in all aspects of civic life; regardless of race, age, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, mental or physical ability, social status, or economic status," according to the Rainbow Rose Center website.
CARLISLE BARRACKS - Some died of disease. One died, according to family lore, while trying to run away. One never lived anywhere but Carlisle. But whatever the circumstances of their deaths, eight more native American children who died while attending or living at the long-defunct Carlisle Indian Industrial School will be disinterred this summer from the cemetery at Carlisle Barracks and returned to their tribal homelands and, in most cases, family members eager to bring them home for forever.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A piece of U.S. History touched down in York County Saturday afternoon, part of an effort to keep the legacy of Vietnam War veterans alive. People at the Newberry Commons Shopping Center got to see a Vietnam War-era “Huey” helicopter in action. The helicopter landing was part of a partnership […]
PENBROOK, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager from Penbrook is getting a wish granted in June, but that is not the end of her story. How that wish is granted is a little unusual — and a little extra special. When you hear about kids getting wishes granted, it is usually something like a […]
This past year, The Gettysburgian has identified eight full-time employees of color who have left Gettysburg College: 11% of all full-time employees of color, and over 50% of all administrators of color. Students and staff members report feeling the loss of these employees and the desire for a more diverse administration.
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Shelley Noreika, age 48, of Newville, PA, pleaded guilty on June 8, 2022, before U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo for false statements relating to health care matters. According to United...
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — After hours of emotional testimony, the Carroll County school board voted Wednesday to ban the display of political flags, including LGBTQ Pride flags, on school property. Dozens of people, including current students, spoke at the meeting for and against the policy. The board voted 4...
Fifty years ago this month, as a tropical storm weaved its way northward, life in the Wyoming Valley went on as usual. Not for long. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Editor’s note: This powerful moment-by-moment account of the Agnes flood by Tom Mooney — then a...
(Lebanon, PA) -- The Lebanon VA Medical Center has new COVID-19 protocols because health officials say cases have increased. The facility is now at a high health protection level. That means masks are required once again, visitors will be asked about their symptoms and social distancing is also required. Visitors also must be approved by a patient's care team.
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Parole Agents Latraverick Jones and Dylan Smith are facing charges for what Mechanicsburg police are calling an unannounced home visit that resulted in a dog being shot and severely injured. According to court paperwork, on July 26, 2021, Mechanicsburg Police were called to a home on the 200 block […]
With the upcoming reenactment of the burning of Chambersburg next month, the Gettysburg Battlefield has been in my mind. Visit Chambersburg on Saturday, July 16th, 2022 for the reenactment as the town is set ablaze to commemorate the day that Chambersburg was held for ransom and then burned by the Confederate army under General McCausland.
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — At Canine Camp Getaway in Cumberland Township, Adams County, owners have a chance to give their four-legged friends their own vacation. Dogs practice dock diving, agility and nose work, freestyle frisbee, lure coursing, barn hunt, flyball, canine freestyle dance, doggie skateboarding and more. More than...
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Several people came to Shiloh United Methodist Church for a prayer vigil to remember the victims of Thursday’s shootings at Columbia Manufacturing. The crowd included family members, friends, and other community members who spoke encouraging words through this troubling time. “The rest of us people carrying, this church does tend to […]
Shade Mountain Winery & Vineyard held its Sunday Funday on June 12 at its Middleburg, Snyder County, location. There was music in addition to a food truck serving Mexican cuisine. At least three more are scheduled, on July 10, July 24, and Aug. 7. In addition to the many wines...
Members of the community gathered June 1 to remember six Fort Belvoir soldiers who in 1967 volunteered to help build Little League baseball fields at Howrey Park in Annandale. They were all electrocuted when the flagpole they were erecting contacted a power line while they struggled to keep it upright in the wind.
