Carlisle, PA

U.S. Army to Exhume, Return Remains of 8 Native American Children from Former School Grounds

By Gabriela Martínez
wdiy.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe remains of eight Native American children who died...

www.wdiy.org

Comments / 2

MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Threatening to Murder Members of the United States Senate

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on Friday a former attorney, Kenelm L. Shirk, age 72, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to time served of 16 months and 20 days imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, and one year of supervised release with conditions by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, for threatening to murder members of the United States Senate.
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

York County welcomes all at first in-person Pride celebration

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Rainbow Rose Center welcomed a diverse range of people to Coulser Park for the first-ever in-person York County Pride on June 11. Previously held virtually, the event seeks to celebrate "the full inclusion of all wonderfully diverse citizens in all aspects of civic life; regardless of race, age, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, mental or physical ability, social status, or economic status," according to the Rainbow Rose Center website.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Home-goings resume for former Indian School students buried at Carlisle Barracks

CARLISLE BARRACKS - Some died of disease. One died, according to family lore, while trying to run away. One never lived anywhere but Carlisle. But whatever the circumstances of their deaths, eight more native American children who died while attending or living at the long-defunct Carlisle Indian Industrial School will be disinterred this summer from the cemetery at Carlisle Barracks and returned to their tribal homelands and, in most cases, family members eager to bring them home for forever.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27 News

Vietnam War-era “Huey” helicopter lands in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A piece of U.S. History touched down in York County Saturday afternoon, part of an effort to keep the legacy of Vietnam War veterans alive. People at the Newberry Commons Shopping Center got to see a Vietnam War-era “Huey” helicopter in action. The helicopter landing was part of a partnership […]
abc27 News

Dauphin Co. teenager gets wish granted with extra surprise

PENBROOK, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager from Penbrook is getting a wish granted in June, but that is not the end of her story. How that wish is granted is a little unusual — and a little extra special. When you hear about kids getting wishes granted, it is usually something like a […]
PENBROOK, PA
foxbaltimore.com

After emotional testimony, Carroll County school board bans Pride flags

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — After hours of emotional testimony, the Carroll County school board voted Wednesday to ban the display of political flags, including LGBTQ Pride flags, on school property. Dozens of people, including current students, spoke at the meeting for and against the policy. The board voted 4...
Times Leader

June 23, 1972: The day that changed our lives

Fifty years ago this month, as a tropical storm weaved its way northward, life in the Wyoming Valley went on as usual. Not for long. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Editor’s note: This powerful moment-by-moment account of the Agnes flood by Tom Mooney — then a...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
iheart.com

Lebanon VA Medical Center Changes COVID-19 Protocols

(Lebanon, PA) -- The Lebanon VA Medical Center has new COVID-19 protocols because health officials say cases have increased. The facility is now at a high health protection level. That means masks are required once again, visitors will be asked about their symptoms and social distancing is also required. Visitors also must be approved by a patient's care team.
LEBANON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Pennsylvania lawyer gets time-served sentence in lawmaker threats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania lawyer who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Democrats in the U.S. Senate has been sentenced to time served and a $10,000 fine.Kenelm Shirk III, 72, of the city of Lebanon, pleaded guilty in March to a charge of threatening to murder a U.S. official. U.S. District Judge Jennifer Wilson took his age and health into account in lowering the sentence range from 18 to 24 months."I think that is sufficient to achieve the goal of just punishment and determent in this case," she said Friday, according to LNP.Authorities said state police arrested...
Franklin County Free Press

Day Trip Destination: Gettysburg Battlefield

With the upcoming reenactment of the burning of Chambersburg next month, the Gettysburg Battlefield has been in my mind. Visit Chambersburg on Saturday, July 16th, 2022 for the reenactment as the town is set ablaze to commemorate the day that Chambersburg was held for ransom and then burned by the Confederate army under General McCausland.
GETTYSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Dog Camp Getaway returns to Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — At Canine Camp Getaway in Cumberland Township, Adams County, owners have a chance to give their four-legged friends their own vacation. Dogs practice dock diving, agility and nose work, freestyle frisbee, lure coursing, barn hunt, flyball, canine freestyle dance, doggie skateboarding and more. More than...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WDVM 25

Community gathers to pay tribute to shooting victims

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Several people came to Shiloh United Methodist Church for a prayer vigil to remember the victims of Thursday’s shootings at Columbia Manufacturing. The crowd included family members, friends, and other community members who spoke encouraging words through this troubling time. “The rest of us people carrying, this church does tend to […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Inside Nova

Remembering a tragic day at Fort Belvoir

Members of the community gathered June 1 to remember six Fort Belvoir soldiers who in 1967 volunteered to help build Little League baseball fields at Howrey Park in Annandale. They were all electrocuted when the flagpole they were erecting contacted a power line while they struggled to keep it upright in the wind.
FORT BELVOIR, VA

