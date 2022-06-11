ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA House Committee Votes up Constitutional Amendment to Allow Private Alcohol Sales

By Sam Dunklau
wdiy.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decades-long effort to privatize Pennsylvania’s state-owned liquor operation...

www.wdiy.org

WTAJ

Pennsylvania House GOP moves to bottle up 4 gun safety proposals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans used a legislative bill-shuffling strategy Monday to voluntarily relinquish a Pennsylvania House committee’s control over four bills that address gun violence. The Judiciary Committee’s action led the speaker to have another panel take over the bills after Democrats tried to force consideration of the proposals. The vote, after a testy […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

Legislation Bans Military-Style Assault Weapons In PA

BUCKS COUNTY – In the wake of several mass shootings in recent weeks, Bucks County Sen. Steve Santarsiero will be introducing a bill banning military-style assault weapons in PA. The Democrat says military-style weapons have no place in civilian society and easy access to assault weapons is one of the greatest threats to Pennsylvanians. The bill will broaden the scope of what the state classifies as assault weapons, banning more than 150 gun models. It will also ban the sale of gun magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds and provide for a voluntary buy-back program for individuals that currently own firearms that would no longer be permitted. The proposal is modeled after a law that was enacted in Connecticut after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which is considered to be one of the toughest in the nation.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WGAL

Pennsylvania's 2020 election mentioned during Jan. 6 committee hearing

During a hearing Monday, the House Jan. 6 committee zeroed in on election fraud claims raised about Pennsylvania's election, including claims advanced by a Republican lawmaker who is the Republican nominee for governor. Sen. Doug Mastriano was mentioned at one point in videotaped testimony from former U.S. Attorney General Bill...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Announces PFAS Funding Program Awardee

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced that the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) board of directors has approved a second annual funding award designed specifically to assist communities in the remediation of per-and-polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), an emerging contaminant found in water sources and systems throughout the commonwealth.
HARRISBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local leaders, gun shop owner react to bipartisan gun control deal

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A deal with bipartisan support that could lead to the biggest change to gun laws in decades is on the table, and so is reaction to this proposal. At the heart of this bipartisan deal would provide resources for every state to implement “red flag” laws, which allow police and family members to petition courts to keep guns away from people deemed a risk to themselves or others. Nineteen states currently have red flag laws, but Pennsylvania is not one of them.
fox29.com

3 Pa. House Republicans announce plan to draft articles of impeachment against Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Three Republican members of the Pennsylvania House announced plans to draft articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. On Monday, Pennsylvania House Republicans Josh Kail, Torren Ecker and Tim O’Neal made the announcement in Harrisburg. None of the three officials involved represent the constituents...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Vote to keep abortion safe in Pennsylvania | Opinion

Recently, we learned that the Supreme Court plans to dramatically and tragically change the landscape of medical care. The Supreme Court – allegedly fair and impartial, but in actuality, blatantly partisan – seems to intend to overrule Roe v. Wade, which has for 5 decades been considered settled legal precedent that protects a person’s right to abortion in the United States.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Legal but unregulated hemp derivative Delta-8 thrives in Pennsylvania’s thorny marijuana landscape

Despite its legal status, delta-8 is not subject to any regulations or mandatory testing in Pennsylvania, and its packaging isn’t required to note potential side effects. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania’s difficult shift for funding roads

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania has the highest state gas tax in America, but gas taxes can’t cover its infrastructure needs in the coming years, which will require some package of policy changes. A new research brief from the state’s Independent Fiscal Office noted that the average state gas...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
YourErie

PA Governor Race: Barr dismisses Mastriano election fraud claims in Jan. 6 hearing

WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Claims of fraud during the 2020 Presidential Election by Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano were discussed during Monday’s January 6 committee hearing. In a pre-taped deposition with former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr played during the hearing, Barr was asked about conversations he had regarding election fraud in Pennsylvania. In the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Wolf urges Pennsylvanians to apply for transportation assistance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Department of Human Services (DHS) are urging Pennsylvania residents to utilize “Find My Ride” to learn about public transit options. “Transit provides a vital connection to jobs, to medical appointments, and to our communities,”...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

What’s stopping the flow of beer in Pennsylvania?

The flow of beer to some Pennsylvania watering holes has been slowing down. Bar and restaurant owners say supply chain issues and driver shortages mean delivery schedules have been cut back, which makes it harder for them to keep customer favorites on tap. Michelle Ritter owns Willow Street Pub in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

