ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Driving on empty: ‘Like a sense of denial, right?’

By Bryce Moore
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=008fao_0g7SQtyI00

"I'm going to end up filling up later at some time or another, so take the hit now or take the hit later, so I'll take it now," Kapahulu resident Alii Napoleon said.

Comments / 1

Related
KHON2

Chill with RevoluSun: Leading AC Installer

When you think about RevoluSun, you think solar but did you know they are also one of Honolulu’s favorite AC companies in the 13 years of the companies existence. RevoluSun does many things to cool your home and now is the time as the summer heat is getting worse. RevoluSun specializes in split AC units as they are more efficient particularly Daiken and Mitsubishi HVAC units. If you have questions and want to know more about how to save money and more importantly how to cool you home, visit RevoluSun at Salt at Our Kakaako on the second floor or online at revolusun.com and call (808) 748-8888. And ask about extended warranties and the special summer deal, beat the heat with the 12 month, no money down, no interest, no payments for 12 months.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police close portion of Highway 19 following crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have closed Highway 19 at Hao Street following a traffic collision in Hilo on Monday morning. Drivers are asked to avoid the highway for the next two hours. Traffic is being detoured on Old Mamalahoa Highway. This story will be updated. Copyright 2022 Hawaii...
HILO, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
KITV.com

Fire that damaged Waikiki Zippy's Restaurant intentionally set, HFD investigators say

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Investigators say a fire in a shopping cart that caused extensive damage to a Zippy’s Restaurant in Waikiki on June 9 was intentionally set. Honolulu firefighters responded to the initial call about a fire outside of the Zippy’s Restaurant on Kapahulu Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. on June 9. According to investigators, the fire originated from a shopping cart on the sidewalk outside that then spread to the building.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Expert: Residents with broken elevator deserve lower rent

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Waikiki apartment building with a broken elevator for two months has residents asking the landlord to lower the rent. But they said that the request has been ignored. So what can tenants do? KHON2 spoke with a legal expert to find out. “My real worry is if I fall backward,” said […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Cause of Kailua fire accidental, damage costs $440,000

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department has determined the cause of a Kailua fire on Thursday, June 9 as accidental. Officials said the cause of the fire was an outlet that had an electrical failure on the front porch of the home. Firefighters arrived at the scene just before 5:45 a.m. According to HFD, […]
KAILUA, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
globalcirculate.com

Californians’ ‘glamping’ business accused of exploiting Hawaii

A luxurious “glamping” company is stirring up controversy in Hawaii’s quiet Waimanalo community, Hawaii News Now reported. The outlet says that Glamping Hawaii, which provides a “high-end camping and event experience,” has been accused of illegally propping up tents just yards away from homeless families in the county beach park. This controversy comes just after Bill 38 was signed into law, which prohibits most commercial activities like weddings and photo shoots from Waimanalo to Makapuu. Now, the company — which is also run by a group of Californians who recently moved to Hawaii — is reportedly under investigation by the city of Honolulu.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect in fatal Waipahu shooting released pending investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said the suspect accused of fatally shooting a 27-year-old man in Waipahu has been released pending investigation. Authorities said 33-year-old Endrews Setefano was arrested last week in connection to the shooting death of Aigofie Aigofie back in February. The incident reportedly started as a verbal...
WAIPAHU, HI
KHON2

Police chase suspect seen in stolen vehicle in Nanakuli

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a male suspect was arrested for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle on Friday. Police said they saw the 46-year-old suspect operating a stolen vehicle at around 2:45 p.m. in Nanakuli. He was then located and arrested by 4:23 p.m. after a brief foot pursuit. The male […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Traffic situation on waves at Ala Moana Bowls

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. It’s always a traffic situation in town, especially at Ala Moana Bowls. Betty Depolito caught a right-of-way issue on camera. Show Aloha everybody. Don’t forget to share your ride with us and we’ll highlight it right here on Wake Up 2Day.
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Next Go Green Recycling event for West Maui is June 18

Mālama Maui Nui’s monthly Go Green Recycling event for West Maui residents will take place in Lahaina on Saturday, June 18 from 9 am to noon at 1870 Honoapi’ilani Highway (parking lot behind the Lahaina District Court). Appointments are required. To request an appointment, fill out an...
LAHAINA, HI
KHON2

KHON2

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy