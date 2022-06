According to Fire Chief Grant Wadley, on Monday morning, June 13, 2022 the Texas County Commissioners lifted the County Burn Ban. The majority of Texas County has seen measurable rains in the past 2-weeks. There are portions thou that have not received more than 1” in the same time period located in the southern area of Texas County. Land owners that are wanting to perform their own control burns may do so with extreme caution and can call the Texas County 911 Center before starting (580) 468-0915. Please call the 911 Center and not your areas Fire Department. Burn Ban will be re-evaluated in 7-days by the Commissioners.

