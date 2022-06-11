ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds open series in St. Louis with 2-0 loss

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andre Pallante took a shutout into the sixth inning in his second major league start, helping the St. Louis Cardinals snap a three-game skid with a 2-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

Pallante (2-0) allowed four hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings and had three strikeouts.

Génesis Cabrera and GIovanny Gallegos combined to pitch 2 2/3 scoreless innings before Ryan Helsley pitched the ninth for his fourth save in six chances.

Luis Castillo (2-4) allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits in six innings as Cincinnati dropped its third straight.

Paul Goldschmidt walked with two outs in the bottom of the first to reach base in his 46th consecutive game. He scored when Nolan Arenado singled to right field, and Aristedes Aquino’s throw to try and catch Arenado after rounding first base skipped past Joey Votto.

Arenado then scored when Tyler O’Neill singled to third base and Brandon Drury’s throw to first skipped away from Votto, giving St. Louis a 2-0 lead.

The Reds loaded the bases in the eighth after Gallegos walked Colin Moran, Brandon Drury and Votto, but Kyle Farmer popped up to shortstop Tommy Edman to end the threat

I-55 SHUFFLE:

The Cardinals activated OF Dylan Carlson from the 10-day injured list and optioned OF Lars Nootbaar to Triple-A Memphis. Carlson hit .247 with two home runs and 11 RBI in 39 games before missing the last 18 games with a strained left hamstring.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Reds: Placed C Tyler Stephenson on the 15-day injured list with a broken right thumb sustained in Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia. Stephenson is expected to be out four to six weeks and his trip to the injured list marks the 28th stint for a Reds player this season. The club recalled 2016 second-round draft pick Chris Okie from Triple-A Louisville. Okie, 27, made his major league debut behind the plate as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (right shoulder inflammation) allowed a solo home run as the only hit against him in a four inning rehabilitation start for Triple-A Memphis.

C Yadier Molina was held out of the lineup with general soreness, but manager Oliver Marmol expects him to be in the lineup Saturday to catch longtime battery mate RHP Adam Wainwright.

UP NEXT:

Wainwright (5-4, 2.73 ERA) is 10-16 in 37 career appearances against Cincinnati. The Reds are the only team he has a losing record against where he has accumulated more than one decision. Cincinnati counters with RHP Hunter Greene (3-7, 5.40 ERA), who allowed one hit and faced the minimum 21 batters in seven shutout innings in a rain-shortened 1-0 win over Arizona on Monday night.

WDTN

Dayton woman hospitalized after being shot

The woman reported the shooting at 11:52 a.m. and was escorted by medics to the Miami Valley Hospital. The investigation of the incident is ongoing, according to authorities.
Yadier Molina starting for Cardinals Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Molina is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Molina for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Saturday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. In 103 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .207 batting average with a .563 OPS, 1 home...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Mets play the Angels leading series 1-0

LINE: Mets -135, Angels +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels. Los Angeles is 28-32 overall and 16-17 at home. The Angels have a 10-21 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.
ANAHEIM, CA
Cleveland Guardians and Oakland Athletics play in game 4 of series

LINE: Guardians -168, Athletics +144; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Oakland Athletics, leading the series 2-1. Cleveland has a 15-10 record in home games and a 28-27 record overall. The Guardians have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .249. Oakland has...
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

Edman walkoff homer dooms Reds

Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning for the first walkoff RBI of his major league career, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals over Cincinnati 5-4 on Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Severe weather possible, heat on the way

Matt Carpenter drives in seven runs to power Yankees victory Sunday

Matt Carpenter went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, a walk, three runs scored and seven RBIs in New York’s 18-4 victory over the Cubs on Sunday. Matt Carpenter drew the start at third base Sunday after not starting the previous seven games and delivered a vintage Matt Carpenter performance. The seven RBIs tied a career high and despite only two plate appearances since June 3, Carpenter was able to produce three extra base hits in the spot start. Carpenter will continue to have to battle for playing time in a healthy Yankees infield but when he starts he carries a ton of fantasy value in DFS lineups where you can pick and chose your spots with him.
MLB
Tyrone Taylor sitting for Milwaukee on Saturday

WDTN

Carrying a gun without a permit now legal in Ohio

Under the “constitutional carry” bill, signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine in March, Ohioans 21 and older who are legally eligible to own and carry a firearm are no longer required to obtain a concealed carry permit – nor prove competency in operating a firearm – to carry a concealed handgun.
OHIO STATE
Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg returning to injured list

June 13 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg is returning to the injured list, the team announced. Nationals manager Dave Martinez told reporters that Strasburg experienced discomfort after throwing a bullpen session Saturday, and the pitcher underwent an MRI on Monday. The team was still awaiting results when Martinez announced the update before the series opener against the Atlanta Braves.
WASHINGTON, DC
