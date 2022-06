I was cruising down to Laramie from Casper in March, driving the Star-Tribune car with photojournalist Lauren Miller in the passenger seat, when I saw the red and blue lights. I’d slowed down through Medicine Bow, looking out for the police truck that’s often parked on the side of the road as I drove through town. Those who’ve made that drive know the spot well. I kept the needle on 30 mph, then turned onto Highway 287. I saw the police truck, passed it at the snail’s pace, then sped up when I saw the 70 mph sign up ahead.

