EF2 tornado confirmed in Hocking County

Last week's storms that rolled through the area produced a confirmed EF2 tornado. The National Weather Service says the twister first touched down in Adelphi near the Ross-Hocking County line and stayed on the ground for more than five miles and traveled into Vinton County. The tornado did damage to trees, with the first evidence of damage discovered near the entrance to Tar Hollow State Park on State Route 327. Officials in Athens County say debris and tree limbs were scattered throughout the area as a result of that.

ATHENS COUNTY, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO