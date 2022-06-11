EF2 tornado confirmed in Hocking County

Last week's storms that rolled through the area produced a confirmed EF2 tornado. The National Weather Service says the twister first touched down in Adelphi near the Ross-Hocking County line and stayed on the ground for more than five miles and traveled into Vinton County. The tornado did damage to trees, with the first evidence of damage discovered near the entrance to Tar Hollow State Park on State Route 327. Officials in Athens County say debris and tree limbs were scattered throughout the area as a result of that.
WILMINGTON, Ohio — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fayette, Ross, and Highland counties until 7:15 p.m. According to the NWS, a severe storm capable of damaging winds was moving east at 45 mph. 70+ mph wind gusts have previously been recorded with this particular storm.
As of 9:25 p.m., power outages were reported in the following counties, along with the number of outages being reported:. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, there are trees down across the county, particularly in the areas of SR-41, SR-772, and All Creek Road. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving in the county.
Hocking County EMS posted drone video of the tornado damage area on social media. Watch the video in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that six tornadoes touched down in Ohio during storms that moved through the state Wednesday. That includes a tornado that ripped through Hocking County […]
Today: Partly cloudy, sticky, pop-up storms later, high 88. We start the workweek off with increasing humidity and hot temperatures. We’ll see high temperatures a few degrees above normal on Monday, topping out in the upper 80s, but our heat indices or “feels like” temperatures will be closer to 90-95 degrees today. Because of the heat and high humidity, we’ll also be tracking the potential for strong to severe storms with increasing instability throughout the day.
JACKSONTOWN, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation is recommending a truck detour route during its State Route 60 reconstruction project in Muskingum County that started June 9. ODOT recommends truck not use State Route 376 as a detour, but instead use State Route 719 to US 22 to State Route 93 to State Route 37 to State Route 78 to State Route 60.
An accident in Perry County ends the life of a Marietta woman. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it took place just before 5PM on State Route 37 at Tatmans Road in Bearfield Township. The patrol said 35-year-old Jose Garcia of Lowell was operating a box truck west on State...
Pickaway – A crash involving two vehicles has part of US-23 southbound shut down around 1:35 pm on Monday. According to early reports, an injury crash occurred on US-23 at Bunker Hill just north of the OSP station. The vehicles crashed and ended in the median. OSP has closed...
UPDATE (4:37 p.m. June 12): The man has been found and is safe. The water rescue and search have been suspended as there is no further evidence that someone jumped off the Mason Bridge. UPDATE (12:14 p.m. June 12): Mason Police Department has released information about a person of interest in this case. Mason PD […]
Pickaway – A vehicle has been submerged in waters under a railroad bridge around 4:45 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, two vehicles that attempted to drive through high water under the Hagerty road underpass has become disabled. the person inside was able to get out and out of the water.
TIPP CITY, Ohio - Bayley Nandety thought it was all over when a tornado hit the building he had just walked out of. The tornado touched down northwest of Dayton, Ohio, in Miami County Wednesday evening before moving into Tipp City. Nandety and his coworker Rae’qwan Scott had just finished...
Fairfield – around 7: 45 am this morning crews were dispatched to 188 and Whiley Road just west of the 33 bypass for a Semi truck rollover with injuries on Monday. According to law enforcement on the scene, the driver of a 2020 Hydro Vac Semi lost control and veered off the roadway on the right hand side, and overturned. The vehicle came to rest in the ditch beside the roadway. The driver the sole occupant reported injuries to his head and leg. He was transported to Fairfield Medical Center.
WILMINGTON —The Wilmington man who escaped from a community-based correctional facility in southern Ohio on June 4 is now in the Clinton County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office announced. Thomas Charles Comberger, 46, who was booked into the jail on Saturday, is the last of five inmates that left...
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — This week, two separate bodies were pulled from the water at Alum Creek State Park, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is taking steps to increase security and safety this weekend. With the weekend’s warm temperatures, many people were out and enjoying the water at the park, and ODNR […]
MANSFIELD -- The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs.
BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a crash involving a box truck in Bearfield Township, Perry County, Sunday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), Nancy J. Butcher, 76, of Marietta, was pronounced dead at the scene. OSHP said Butcher was driving a 2008 Honda Fit south on Tatmans […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Guernsey County Emergency Management Agency recently hosted a Hazardous Materials Tactical Response Training for dispatcher’s in Guernsey County. The program emphasized the precautions and procedures to follow in case of a hazardous materials spill. The Guernsey County EMA was represented by Amy McCance,...
Pickaway – A theft occured over the weekend and now police are investigating the crime. According to the Circleville police department, they responded to a commercial burglary alarm on Sunday at 2:42 am, when they arrived they found that the building was secure. A manager from Rural King reported that a padlock appeared to be cut off and reported that a Bad Boy Zero Turn Mower had been stolen.
