No Reserves in Germany's Federal Budget, Says Finance Minister

Student loan interest rates will be capped to a maximum of 7.3% for a year to guard against soaring inflation, the Government has announced.Borrowers were due to face a 12% interest rate in September due to a rise in Retail Price Index (RPI) inflation, the Department for Education (DfE) said.However the Government has decided to intervene ahead of the point that interest rates on student loans are usually confirmed for the coming year, in August, to “provide greater clarity and peace of mind for graduates at this time”.The cap, applying from September 2022, will not affect monthly repayments, which are...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO