ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

No Reserves in Germany's Federal Budget, Says Finance Minister

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's federal government has reached the limit of its fiscal capacity, its finance minister said, with extra financing to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, the impact of the war in Ukraine...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Russian Central Bank Governor Speaks After Cutting Interest Rates

(Reuters) -Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina gave a news conference after the central bank cut its key interest rate to 9.5% on Friday. Nabiullina spoke in Russian. The quotes below were translated by Reuters. ROUBLE. "Despite the fact that monetary restrictions have been introduced, we adhere to a policy...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Lindner
Daily Mail

Russia fires five-and-a-half ton Cold War-era missiles designed to destroy aircraft carriers at Ukrainian forces in the Donbas after running out of precision rockets, MoD says

Russia is relying on Cold War-era missiles with 'severe' risks to civilians as Putin's forces have run out of modern weapons, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed. The government's daily intelligence update on Saturday also offered new details of 'intense street fighting' in eastern Ukraine as Russian soldiers were pushed back.
MILITARY
pymnts

Treasury Reups Pandemic Aid for Small Businesses

There’s been progress on a federal pandemic aid program to help small business access to capital, over a year after it was initially authorized, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Sunday. This comes as firms are now battling high inflation and the greater risks of a recession. The Treasury...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Gross Domestic Product#Berlin#Russian
CNN

Pay attention to this number in today's US inflation report

The latest data on consumer prices in the United States showed that annual inflation unexpectedly rose to a 40-year high in May, underscoring concerns about household finances and piling pressure on political leaders who say they're doing everything they can to address the problem.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Taiwan Says It's Willing to Engage With China, Doesn't Want to Close Door

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan does not want to close the door to China and is willing to engage in the spirit of goodwill, but on an equal basis and without political preconditions, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Sunday. Relations between Taipei and Beijing, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
US News and World Report

Russia Says Destroyed Large Depot With Western Weapons in Ukraine -IFX

(Reuters) - Russian forces fired Kalibr cruise missiles to destroy a large depot with U.S. and European weapons in Ukraine's Ternopil region, Interfax reported on Sunday, citing the Russian defence ministry. Russian forces have also shot down three Ukrainian SU-25 fighter jets near Donetsk and Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, Interfax...
MILITARY
The Independent

Government to cap interest on student loans to guard against inflation

Student loan interest rates will be capped to a maximum of 7.3% for a year to guard against soaring inflation, the Government has announced.Borrowers were due to face a 12% interest rate in September due to a rise in Retail Price Index (RPI) inflation, the Department for Education (DfE) said.However the Government has decided to intervene ahead of the point that interest rates on student loans are usually confirmed for the coming year, in August, to “provide greater clarity and peace of mind for graduates at this time”.The cap, applying from September 2022, will not affect monthly repayments, which are...
BUSINESS
BBC

England student loan interest rate capped at 7.3%

The interest rate on student loans in England is to rise by less than originally predicted this autumn. The rate on repayments had been predicted to rise from the current 4.5% to 12% by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, but the government says it will now be capped at 7.3%.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Japan Finance Minister Says Will Work With BOJ on Possible Steps to Curb Yen Slump

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Tuesday reiterated his concerns about the recent rapid yen weakening, saying the government will coordinate any appropriate steps with the Bank of Japan as the currency slid to 24-year lows to the dollar. Suzuki told reporters that it was important for currencies...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Taiwan Threatens WTO Action After China Stops Grouper Fish Imports

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's government threatened to take Beijing to the World Trade Organization on Saturday after China suspended the import of grouper fish from the island saying it had detected banned chemicals, the latest agricultural spat between the two. Last year China suspended imports of pineapples, sugar apples and...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy