The MTN DEW Baja Blast soda range has been expanded by PepsiCo ahead of the busy summertime season to provide avid fans with a new variety of flavors to try out. The new sodas include the Baja Mango Gem and the Baja Gold, which feature an orange tropical mango flavor and a tropical pineapple flavor, respectively. The sodas build on the popularity of the original flavor, which was first made available exclusively at Taco Bell but has since transitioned into the retail environment.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO