HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Investigators say a fire in a shopping cart that caused extensive damage to a Zippy’s Restaurant in Waikiki on June 9 was intentionally set. Honolulu firefighters responded to the initial call about a fire outside of the Zippy’s Restaurant on Kapahulu Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. on June 9. According to investigators, the fire originated from a shopping cart on the sidewalk outside that then spread to the building.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 7 HOURS AGO