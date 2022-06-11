ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan Culture-Themed Fashion

By Amy Duong
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACKO MARIA and WOLF'S HEAD are the latest two forces to work in collaboration, delivering a collection of wearables together. This time around, the duo delivers the...

www.trendhunter.com

Hypebae

Womenswear Label Rationalle Drops "Intimate Dialouge" Collection

Founded by Erica Kiang, New York-based womenswear brand Rationalle has just unveiled its latest line, “Intimate Dialogue,” presenting reimagined basics and custom prints in an attempt to dive deeply into the relationship we have with our surroundings. Inspired by the city of New York, the newest collection is...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for Swimwear Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Palm Angels and Vilebrequin have teamed again for their second swimwear collaboration, launching on Tuesday. The capsule collection consists of patterned and solid colored shorts, bearing both brands’ logos. While the solid color styles are available in classic black, Neptune blue and Soleil yellow, the patterned styles come in camouflage and animal patterns, a tropical sunset, Art Deco-inspired motifs, and a teddy bear pattern with paisley designs.More from WWDPalm Angels RTW Fall 2022Palm Angels X Missoni CollectionFront Row at Palm Angels RTW Fall 2020 The two brands first tied up for summer 2021, offering a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Amazon Luxury Stores to Make Its European Debut With Kristen McMenamy

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Amazon Fashion Luxury Stores is taking a long-awaited leap into Europe, nearly two years after launching the concept in the U.S. An announcement is expected on June 8.More from WWDChristopher Kane RTW Fall 2022The Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourElie Saab RTW Spring 2022 The retail brand, which was originally set to make its European debut last November, according to industry sources, will come to market with a roster of names including Christopher Kane, Dundas, Elie Saab, Mira Mikati, Boglioli and Altuzarra, many of which already sell on the U.S. version...
BUSINESS
POPSUGAR

How to Dress Respectfully For a Funeral, According to Fashion Psychologists

Whether you're curious about general rules for what to wear to a funeral or you're already shopping for a black funeral dress, you're in the right place to gain clarity about appropriate attire. First and foremost, one's goal should be to consider context and respect the given tone and social customs attached to the event. Fashion psychologist Dawnn Karen and author of Dress Your Best Life has coined a term called "fashion situational code switching," in which people alternate between different styles depending on the context and social setting. In Karen's theory, "switching" should be utilized in the event of a funeral, despite personal taste, so as to show courtesy to those in mourning. You may need to make a quick call so you have all the information you need to get dressed. "As a woman of color, culture is hugely important to me," Karen says. "I've gone to Caribbean funerals — where you're not supposed to wear all black because the event is a celebration of life — funerals in the Americas, political funerals, and high-profile funerals. You have to know the situation. Are you a young person attending a funeral of someone from an older generation? In that case, you might want to dress more conservatively."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Sparkles in Edgy Plunging Dress & Platform Heels for Bulgari High Jewelry Gala in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Priyanka Chopra brought star power to the red carpet while attending the Bulgari Gala in Paris. The actress attended the occasion with numerous stars and Bulgari ambassadors, including Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa. While attending the occasion, the “Quantico” star left her hotel and arrived in a gleaming bronze gown. The piece featured a draped long skirt and plunging waist-length neckline. complete with long sleeves. Covering the dress were deep bronze sequins that glittered and gleamed as they caught the light. Chopra’s look was finished with a diamond statement necklace, which was shaped like a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Giorgio Armani Presents New Casa Collection, Stages Exhibition at Silos

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Giorgio Armani‘s aesthetic is unmistakable, but the designer chose to emphasize his precise style and mark on the interior design segment with an exhibition of some of his classic Casa pieces together with newly created items during the Salone del Mobile. Installed at the Armani/Silos exhibition space, along with a tribute to Logo Lamps, first conceived by the designer in 1982, the furniture occupies scenographic sets according to themes and recurring references of the brand: The 1930s, with an Art Deco spirit — much beloved by Armani — and the 1940s; Far Eastern...
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Back-To-School-Themed Fall Fashion

Emerging fashion label DAIRIKU introduces the new After School collection that is set to join the brand's Fall/Winter 2022 season. The inspiration behind the capsule is drawn from the re-imagined concept of a collegiate campus and the school themes of the time. The latest collection is made up of textured...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Etro Resort 2023

Veronica Etro’s swan song as womenswear creative director of Etro was more like a mic drop: the fresh, charming collection she conjured for resort hit all the right notes and left the viewer wanting for more. Etro, who passed the creative baton to Italian designer Marco De Vincenzo this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

A Ma Maniére Reworks Lanvin's Leather Curb Sneaker

For sneakerheads, A Ma Maniére has stood out this year with its Air Jordan 2 collaboration. However, it has also catered to fans of luxury fashion with its ongoing collaboration with French fashion house Lanvin. Launching earlier this year, the two offered a range of premium apparel and footwear. Now, A Ma Maniére has launched two colorways of Lanvin’s Leather Curb Sneaker.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Laidback Summer Californian Streetwear

Just as the summer season rolls around, Russell Westbrook's fashion imprint Honor the Gift introduces its latest collection designed for the Summer 2022 season. It is made with inspiration drawn from the Californian coastline, featuring a wide selection of laidback themes that are true to the city of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TrendHunter.com

School-Themed Tonal Sneakers

Nike introduces a new tonal iteration of the BRSB sneaker model in a bright Blue and Yellow colorway palette that is inspired by UCLA. The low-cut silhouette celebrates the company's original name, which is Blue Ribbon Sports, heavily inspired by the original Nike Cortez design from 1972 by Bill Cortez.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

10 Retro Summer Fashion Staples

Retro summer fashion staples are still going strong in 2022 and many brands have hopped onto the nostalgia wagon with stylish (and often extremely functional) offerings. Needles and UNION Tokyo, for instance, collaborated on a Summer 2022 collection that delivers track sets, with silhouettes that clearly nod to the '90s. UK outdoor label Craghoppers also teases out the aesthetic of '80s and '90s-era hiking wear with its Archive collection. This capsule features playful and colorful overhead fleeces, full zip hoodies, technical shorts, and more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Minimal Sustainable Lifestyle Footwear

Adidas introduces a new design update that takes the form of its signature Stan Smith sneaker model as the base, revealing the brand new JAPAN SMU update. The shoe takes on a sustainable mindset this time around as it was originally introduced in 1965 as the first-ever leather tennis shoe.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Immersive Boho-Inspired Bath Kits

Immersive bath kits are definitely one of the specialties of SELV Rituel—the Canadian-based all-natural beauty and wellness brand. For this year's International Bath Day, which falls on the 14th of June, the company is spotlighting its Boho Ritual immersive kit. One of the brand's best-sellers, this vegan kit elevates not only the contents but also the aesthetic of one's bathing experience. Powered by clementine, lime, and lemon, the Boho Ritual immersive bathing kit is quite refreshing and stimulates reflection.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Perforated Single Moulded Sneakers

Adidas is planning to launch a new foam runner sneaker model as it retains most of the same design language from the series including the iconic perforated details throughout the silhouette. It has yet to take on an official name but resembles the sandal from the German imrpint. The shape...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Gen-Z-Targeted Luxury Tints

With the debut of ‘Nu Lip & Cheek Balmy Tint,’ the newest addition to the ‘NU’ collection created specifically by YSL Beauty, the luxury brand is taking notes on the summer skincare routine of its Gen-Z customer base. ‘Nu Lip & Cheek Balmy Tint’ is a “cushiony” blush and lip balm that gives your lips and cheeks a healthy glow. It can also be customized to match any skin tone, offering consumers a wider variety of possible shades and combinations.
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Stylish Cabana Summer Sets

Hammies is a brand from the US that is reinventing retro fashion silhouettes for younger generations and its Cabana summer sets are absolutely striking. Popularized in the '50s and '60s, the Cabana style can surely be consider the epitome of summertime. In the spirit of this, Hammies makes a chic, head-turning Cabana summer set available to consumers.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Neon Tonal Futuristic Sneakers

Adidas introduces a brand new tonal iteration of the iconic YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN sneaker model with the latest Phosphor colorway palette. It continues to build upon the drop that took place back in 2020 and retains the laceless silhouette. It has the familiar neon tonal makeup that is then...
APPAREL

