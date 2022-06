SAN FRANCISCO -- The NBA Finals returns to Chase Center in San Francisco tied at 2-2 as the Golden State Warriors try to take advantage of momentum from their dramatic Game 4 win.The team's victory in Boston's decided hostile TD Garden came largely due to the heroic efforts of Stephen Curry, who lifted the team to the win with his clutch 3-pointers.Curry's 137 points so far in this series are the most through four games of any NBA Finals since Kevin Durant also had 137 for the Warriors at this point in 2017. Curry has 25 3-pointers so far, the...

