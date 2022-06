Daniel Dubois wiped out Trevor Bryan in the fourth round to take the WBA "regular" heavyweight title over in Miami, Florida. Just 24, Dubois was in charge right from the first bell and the previously unbeaten Bryan offered up little in return fire. The Londoner did not rush his work and Bryan was first obviously rocked in the third by a flurry of heavy shots and it was a left hook in the fourth that floored Bryan and rendered him unable to continue.

