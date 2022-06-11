ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabaster, AL

A bumpy ride in Alabaster, why city leaders say one railroad crossing isn’t getting fixed

By Jen Cardone
 3 days ago

ALABASTER, Ala. ( WIAT ) – Drivers in Alabaster continue to voice concerns about railroad tracks that cross two major roads in the city – saying they must significantly slow down to get over them and not damage their cars.

Alabaster City Administrator Brian Binzer said the intersection of Alabama 119 and U.S. is a very busy part of the city seeing more than half of the residents each day drive over the tracks.

He said it’s a rough ride and tough on your car if you hit them too fast.

“I don’t know who’s going to fix it, but it definitely needs to be fixed,” Alabaster resident Dedria Hawkins said. “It just sounds like your car is coming apart.”

Alabster resident Jess Whitman works nearby at Hooligans Arcade and shares Hawkins’ frustration.

“People almost come to a stop to cross those tracks because it’s so rough. It just backs up traffic, it’s terrible,” Whitman said. “I hate ‘em. There’s nothing I can do about it.”

Binzer said he hears these concerns. According to Binzer CSX’s last asphalt touch-up job no longer lines up with the tracks. He said the city gets the runaround when contacting them for help.

“It’s ultimately a CSX decision and CSX will have to do the work because it’s on their right-of-way,” Binzer said. “It’s incredibly important because this is one of the main routes that a lot of our residents come and go every single day.”

Binzer said the city is willing to contribute financially to getting a better fix to the tracks, but after trying to contact the rail company for the better part of a year to look at smoothing out the tracks, they don’t know what to do to keep the 25,000 drivers who use that intersection each day happy.

“What do you do? If they won’t listen to the city, surely, they won’t listen to the citizens,” Hawkins said.

CBS 42 was able to contact a media spokesperson at CSX via email who said, “Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We will look into it and get back to you.”

Both Whitman and Hawkins said they get stopped by trains at this crossing regularly at any time during the day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

CBS 42

CBS 42

