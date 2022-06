PALMYRA – Minor injuries were reported Thursday in a Highway 2 accident that involved a pickup and freight truck. A Chevrolet pickup driven by Steven Hollis of Alvin, Texas, had slowed to turn onto county road 10. It was hit from behind by the freight truck driven by Igor Sutakovic of Miami, Fla. The truck was pushed beyond 10 Road and rolled onto its side in the ditch. Hollis and a passenger were taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln with possible minor injuries.

PALMYRA, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO