ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Blue Jays back Berrios with early homers, rout Tigers

By DANA GAURUDER, Associated Press
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ganGo_0g7SLVaf00

DETROIT (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr., George Springer and Bo Bichette homered during a four-run second inning, Jose Berrios pitched eight strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Detroit Tigers 10-1.

Springer reached base four times while scoring three runs and knocking in a pair. Gurriel and Bichette added run-scoring doubles and the Blue Jays had eight extra-base hits during the first six innings.

Toronto has won 12 of its last 15 games, scoring six or more runs in 11 of those victories. Berrios allowed one run and five hits. He struck out five.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD TV8

Grand Haven teen drowns while reading at Elk Lake

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies have identified the victim of a Friday afternoon drowning on Elk Lake as an 18-year-old from Grand Haven. The 18-year-old was identified as Sendy Grettenberger of the Grand Haven area, the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 3 p.m., Antrim County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the public […]
GRAND HAVEN, MI
FOX Sports

Brieske gets 1st big league win, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes had three hits in his return from the injured list and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
FOX Sports

Mullins leads Orioles against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

LINE: Blue Jays -303, Orioles +246; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays after Cedric Mullins had four hits against the Royals on Sunday. Toronto has gone 18-10 at home and 35-24 overall. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team slugging...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Blue Jays bring 1-0 series lead over Tigers into game 2

LINE: Blue Jays -238, Tigers +196; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays meet the Detroit Tigers leading the series 1-0. Detroit has a 23-34 record overall and a 14-16 record in home games. The Tigers have an 11-27 record in games when they have given up a home run.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes sitting Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Paredes is being replaced at second base by Vidal Brujan versus Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez. In 73 plate appearances this season, Paredes has a .200 batting average with a...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Springer
Person
Bo Bichette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Detroit Tigers#The Blue Jays#Nexstar Media Inc
numberfire.com

Avisail Garcia scratched for Marlins Sunday; Willians Astudillo back in

Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia has been scratched Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. No word has been given for the change, but in any case, Garcia is no longer in the lineup. After some defensive repositioning, Willians Astudillo has been elevated back to the starting nine.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Tigers prediction, odds and pick – 6/11/2022

The Blue Jays and Tigers meet in an AL battle! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Tigers prediction and pick. The Toronto Blue Jays are rolling right now. After a slow start, the Jays have picked up their pace and won seven of their last 10 games. They are (34-23) on the season but what is unfortunate is they are still 7.5 games back from the New York Yankees. Will anyone catch the Yanks this season? The Blue Jays and or the Houston Astros might be the only two AL teams that could.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Eduardo Rodriguez won't rejoin Tigers due to personal matter

Detroit Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez will be away from the team indefinitely due to an unspecified personal issue. The Tigers released a statement Monday saying Rodriguez informed the team he will not return at this time due to a personal matter. The Tigers placed Rodriguez on the restricted list, meaning he will not be paid for the time being.
DETROIT, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy