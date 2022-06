Gas prices have been holding just above $5.00 in parts of Schuylkill County for the past week. As of Sunday, June 12th, 2022, according to AAA, the average price of gas in Schuylkill County was recorded at $5.06 a gallon. That just a penny shy of Pennsylvania's average of $5.07.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO