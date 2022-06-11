ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Belmont Stakes odds, lineup, predictions: Horse racing expert who called Triple Crown races shares picks

Cover picture for the articleIrad Ortiz Jr. recorded his first Triple Crown victory in 2016, when a photo finish determined Creator edged Destin by a nose. The 29-year-old jockey has been flirting with a second win and was runner-up at the Belmont in 2020 with Dr Post and the Preakness Stakes last year with Midnight...

Belmont Stakes 2022 odds: Betting recap, look ahead at Travers Stakes

In a seeming blink of an eye, the Triple Crown is over as favored Mo Donegal made it four Belmont Stakes wins for trainer Todd Pletcher on Saturday. Mo Donegal, who carried the silks of Repole Stable, as did runner-up Nest, also races for co-owner Donegal Stables. Both owners won their first Test of the Champion.
2022 RBC Canadian Open purse: Payout info, winner’s share

It’s going to be an epic Sunday at the RBC Canadian Open, where three of the PGA Tour’s biggest stars, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau — are set to duke it out for a national title. For McIlroy, the victory would be quite a defense....
Belmont Stakes 2022 predictions, best bets: Expert picks for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, superfecta

For the first time since 1926, the 2020 Belmont Stakes was run at a shorter distance than its traditional mile-and-a-half length. COVID-19 not only led to the temporary shuttering of numerous tracks, but it also created disruptions in horses' training schedules and support staff's ability to work around each other. The decision was made to run the Belmont Stakes at a more standard length of a mile-and-one-eighth that year. Tiz the Law, a horse sired by Constitution, won two years ago. Constitution also sired the 2022 Belmont Stakes favorite, We the People, who is 2-1 in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds. Other top entries in the 2022 Belmont Stakes lineup include Mo Donegal (5-2), Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike (7-2) and Creative Minister (6-1). Post time for the Belmont 2022 is 6:44 p.m. ET on Saturday. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
Sports betting in Arizona: Online sports betting promo code, Caesars Sportsbook app, legal sites, top bonuses

Arizona sports betting is more popular than ever, and Caesars Sportsbook is giving first-time bettors new reasons to get in on the action. Arizona online sports betting has brought in over $3 billion in handle since it was legalized in September 2021, so sports fans in Arizona are taking advantage of exclusive Caesars Sportsbook sign-up offers and unique Caesars Sportsbook Arizona promo codes. The newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is sure to be the most popular yet because Caesars Sportsbook AZ is offering a $1,500 risk-free bet for first-time bettors. Summer time means baseball season is in full swing and elite golf tournaments take place almost every week, so there are plenty of opportunities for first-time bettors to take advantage of the newest Caesars Sportsbook sign-up offer. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now to starting winning big with Caesars Sportsbook AZ.
2022 Belmont Stakes horses, contenders, odds, date: Proven expert who called last 2 winners enters picks

There are several 2022 Belmont Stakes horses who are garnering most of the attention, including Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike and Saturday's favorite, We the People. The 2022 Belmont Stakes odds list We the People as the 2-1 favorite, followed by Mo Donegal (5-2) and Rich Strike (7-2). There are other 2022 Belmont Stakes contenders who are not garnering as many headlines, including the lone filly, Nest. She was sired by Curlin, the highest North American money earner from 2008 to 2016, and was a two-time Horse of the Year. Nest has finished in the money in six straight races, picking up three wins along the way. She comes from a prestigious line and has put together strong results, but can she topple the boys on Saturday in the Belmont Stakes 2022? Post time for the Belmont 2022 is 5:44 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record in this race.
