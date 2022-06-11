New program will create jobs for Native American youth
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new program is geared toward creating job opportunities for Native American youth while connecting them to their cultural roots. United States Interior Secretary Deb Haaland rolled out guidelines for the Indian Youth Service Corps.
Story continues belo w
- New Mexico: Marine killed in flight training crash had New Mexico roots
- Albuquerque: Problem neighbor accused of repeatedly damaging utilities
- Sports: Holly Holm inducted into International Boxing Hall of Fame
- Crime: Albuquerque man arrested for 5th DWI, refused drug test
The plan is to employ young people on public and tribal lands for conservation projections like clearing brush to prevent wildfires and protecting cultural sites. The Interior Department is dedicating $3.5M this year to establish the corps. The projects can take place on Tribal lands or on federal lands where tribes have ancestral connections.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0