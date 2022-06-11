ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Was Matt Jarrell Listed in SBC Abuse Investigation Report?

By Laurence P. Banville
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Jarrell, the former pastor of Open Door Baptist Church in Mesquite, Texas, committed suicide in a West Virginia jail while being held on rape charges. According to the Washington Post, a 300-page report was released on Sunday, May 22, 2022. The file includes horrifying new information regarding certain abuse circumstances...

