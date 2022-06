MINNEAPOLIS — An immediate benefit of Sunday’s 6-0 win over the Twins for the Rays was that they avoided being swept in a series for the first time in nearly a year. The additional payoff could come Tuesday, as manager Kevin Cash said before the game it would be helpful to have some momentum heading into Monday’s off day in New York before opening a three-game series on Tuesday against the majors-best Yankees. (They then host them for three more games June 20-22.)

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO