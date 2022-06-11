Traffic stop turns into police chase through several towns

In this "You Can Quote Me," Vermont businesses face a workforce shortage. New research suggests autism increases the risk for COVID complications. Plus, a Vermont trooper sues the Human Rights Commission. Bikers donate teddy bears for kids in need. Updated: 4 hours ago. Kids in need will soon have a...
ALTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a boat at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire Sunday, officials said. Officers responding to reports of a boat going in circles in Alton Bay found the boat adrift and a Good Samaritan had found an unresponsive man inside. The man, later identified as Donald Longhi, 76, of Hooksett, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead.
An overnight standoff in the town of Ballston ended Sunday morning with an armed man being shot by state police. Troopers responded to a Ballston Lake home around 7 p.m. Saturday after a report of a man firing a shotgun in a field close to a home. They say the man made suicidal comments to a resident of the home.
LACONIA, N.H. (WCAX) - The 99th annual Laconia Bike Week is in full gear in New Hampshire. However, it comes with a warning from law enforcement. “In terms of motorcycle accidents and fatalities, June is our highest month in both of those categories, unfortunately,” said Capt. Chris Vetter with the New Hampshire State Police.
The U.S. Senate has been called the world's greatest deliberative body, where elected leaders fiercely debate the issues with the goal of finding common ground. The 99th annual Laconia Bike Week is in full gear in New Hampshire. Drug policy advocates outraged over Scott's latest veto.
CONCORD, N.H. — A man convicted of killing a 10-year-old girl in a notorious drunken driving crash decades ago is facing new charges in New Hampshire, under a new name. Peter Dushame changed his name to Peter Stone while in prison and became a licensed drug and alcohol counselor after his release. He's now accused of sexually assaulting a client who later stumbled upon his past. Stone declined an interview request from The Associated Press. Experts say his case raises complicated questions about the right to forge a new life after incarceration and what patients should know about a mental health provider’s past.
A Vermont man was killed in a single-car crash on Route 3 in Stewartstown, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, state police said. Levi C. Brooks, 24, of Beecher Falls, Vermont, was driving north when his car, a 2008 Saab 9-5, hit a bank and went airborne. After hitting several trees, the car landed on its side in a brook, police said.
BEEKMANTOWN | David M. Reeves Jr.’s family and friends are now mourning his loss following a one-car accident late Friday night. New York State Police and first responders were called to Durand Road at about 11:20 p.m. June 10 after the accident was reported. On Monday, police said a...
FOXBORO – Massachusetts State Police are investigating a single-car crash that killed a Rhode Island man early Sunday morning.It happened around 4:45 a.m. on Interstate 95 in Foxboro.Police said the driver, a 24-year-old from North Providence, was declared dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.The left and middle lanes of the road were closed for about three hours as police investigated.
In response to the state’s highest law enforcement vacancy rate seen in decades, Vermont State Police are aiming to augment local policing shortages and improve the agency’s image. Dispatch centers, the training academy and local agencies are taking on additional mitigation strategies.
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — The body of a 6-year-old boy has been recovered, nearly 72-hours after he went missing in the Merrimack River. Massachusetts State Police announced on Sunday that Mas DeChhat had been found on the third day of searching. A kayaker operating in the Pipers Quarry area of the Merrimack River located what […]
Kids in need will soon have a special teddy bear thanks to Vermont's Chapter of Bikers against Child Abuse. Stowe Mountain Rescue crews see multiple rescues on Pinnacle. Vermont rescue crews say one trail in particular has been an accident hot-spot so far this summer.
Bikers donate teddy bears for kids in need.
Richmond's Aaron Toth is almost always happy to host backyard fires with friends. Over the years, he's learned with a great fire, comes great responsibility. The U.S. Senate has been called the world's greatest deliberative body, where elected leaders fiercely debate the issues with the goal of finding common ground.
A state man has been arrested twice within a matter of days for something you may not have known you could be arrested for. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation says that feeding some wildlife, such as moose and wild deer is prohibited. Their website states that these laws are to "reduce risks associated with communicable wildlife diseases, minimize conflicts with deer (and other wildlife), and protect wildlife habitats.". However, deeding ducks and geese isn't necessarily illegal in New York, according to the DEC.
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — As the Supreme Court's decision on abortion access could come any day, five Planned Parenthood locations between Vermont and New Hampshire are now permanently closed. Four of Vermont’s 12 Planned Parenthood locations are closing their doors for good – including in Bennington, Hyde Park,...
MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - A sad end to the search for a missing Mount Holly woman. Police say a body believed to be that of Ashley Brown, 38, was found Wednesday in the woods near Lake Ninevah during the search. They say her death does not appear to be...
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire Democrat who ran numerous campaigns, J. Joseph "Joe" Grandmaison has died at 79. His brother said Grandmaison died from Parkinson's disease Saturday in Portsmouth. Grandmaison ran a number of campaigns over the years and was an informal adviser to others, including President Bill Clinton.
Richmond's Aaron Toth is almost always happy to host backyard fires with friends. Over the years, he's learned with a great fire, comes great responsibility. The 99th annual Laconia Bike Week is in full gear in New Hampshire. Drug policy advocates outraged over Scott's latest veto.
WINDHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman faces charges for providing a fatal dose of fentanyl that killed a Windham man. Tara Stone, 34, is accused of conspiracy to deliver fentanyl. Vermont State Police say Stone delivered the drug to Jamie Douglas, 24, at his Windham home the day before he died in January.
