Centerville, TX

Visitation held for five family members killed in Centerville

KHOU
KHOU
 3 days ago
HOUSTON — Family and friends wore blue ribbons on Friday at the public visitation for the five family members who were killed in Centerville a little more than a week ago. "I've been doing this for 30 some odd years and this hit me like a ton of bricks," said Andy...

