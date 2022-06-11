Visitation held for five family members killed in Centerville

Just before 5 am Sunday Magnolia Fire Department was dispatched to a reported major accident on FM 1774 at Ruel Lane almost on the Montgomery/Waller County line. Units arrived to find heavy guardrail damage and a pickup under the bridge off the roadway. MCHD arrived on the scene and found the 20-year-old female of Plantersville deceased. DPS units were notified to work on the crash. It is unknown why the female, who they believe was on her way to work, left the roadway. No other vehicles were involved. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack was notified and responded to the scene for the inquest. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.

MAGNOLIA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO