HOUSTON - Disturbing details are continuing to emerge regarding a man now charged with murdering and dismembering a woman after taking her to his West Houston apartment. According to court records, Felicia Johnson and Chukwuebuka Nwobodo agreed over Snapchat that he would pay her $500 to meet up with her. She hasn’t been seen since and there is a warning for the thousands of Houstonians who work in the sex industry.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO