Carrie Allen is a young face and a new business owner on Whidbey Island. She was born in Coupeville and is a life-long resident of Whidbey. After having several jobs, including being a barista, working in restaurants, working in Alaska, and working at South Whidbey Schools, she is very happy to have her own business in a community she loves and where she is raising her family.

