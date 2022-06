A pair of South Dakota men were among the group of 31 who were planning to riot at a pride event in Idaho on Saturday. According to Dakota News Now, 40-year-old James Johnson and 24-year-old Derek Smith, both from Sioux Falls, were arrested after the U-Haul truck they were riding in was pulled over as it traveled to the pride event. They, along with the other 29 suspects were charged with conspiracy to riot. The charge is a misdemeanor.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 8 HOURS AGO