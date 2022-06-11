ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Wellston mayor wants to shut down market after shootout, other crimes

By Chris Hayes
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Le1Bk_0g7SHRCb00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police want to know why one local market is the source of so much chaos. It’s a store that serves a community that’s a food island, with the nearest grocery store 2 miles away.

On Thursday, FOX 2 revealed an exclusive video of a shootout that happened last month at the Wellston Food Market.

Four people visiting the market on Page Avenue began shooting at each other around 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 27. An innocent shopper was shot in the stomach. Another shopper’s car was destroyed by gunfire.

Video shows intense shootout at Wellston market; gunmen wanted

North County Police Cooperative Major Ron Martin wants answers.

“Why is this location creating such havoc? I would venture to say thousands of families and friends have a loved one that has experienced some type of violence at this store,” Martin said.

The calls for service reach nearly 2,000 in the last few years. Calls ranging from assaults to complaints about large gatherings.

A call about a stolen check back in 2019 led to the shooting death of North County Police Cooperative Officer Micheal Langsdorf inside the business.

Martin said that the store “serves a good purpose to 99% of the people that are the good people.”

“Unfortunately, that store also provides an element for the bad guy,” he continued. “That’s odd to me. Why does the bad guy pick this location?”

Wellston is a community where the nearest grocery store can be 2 miles away for some. Still, Wellston Mayor Nathaniel Griffin said those shoppers deserve to be safe, and he’s preparing to take court action.

“We want to close them down for good,” Griffin said.

The mayor said it’s taking time to make sure they do it right. He said the city has struggled with similar actions regarding other businesses in the past.

North County police officer killed in Wellston shooting

“(We) lost a lot of lawsuits when I was coming in, and it hurt our general fund tremendously,” he said. “And so I want to make sure I’m doing right by taxpayer dollars, but also at the same time, protecting and keeping our citizens’ business owners, as well as the citizens safe.”

Secretary of State records led us to the business owner who lives in a secured Central West End building. The call box at the locked door allows you to call him directly, but it rings on his fax machine. FOX 2 also faxed him a request for comment. He has not answered.

“It’s past the point of talking,” Martin said as he called for citizen input. “It’s at the point of action and I think the action happens when we get to the table.”

Detectives are also still trying to identify three of the four gunmen in the May 27 shootout. The trial for the suspect charged in the shooting and killing of officer Michael Langsdorf begins Monday in Clayton.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 4

Funknice
2d ago

wants to shut it down but too much money being made from taxes and police locking people up. thats store been there at least 30 years with the same stuff different day.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clayton, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
5 On Your Side

2 dead in murder-suicide Saturday night

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people, including a teenage boy, have died after a murder-suicide Saturday night. The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed Sunday 19-year-old Tadarious Jackson shot his cousin, 15-year-old Quintez Robinson, then shot himself. Police said Jackson and Robinson lived in Covington, Georgia. Officers from...
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri legislator, accused of several fraud charges, scheduled to head to federal court Monday

A Missouri legislator is scheduled to head to federal court today (Monday) on several fraud charges. The trial for Nixa Republican State Representative Tricia Derges begins Monday at a federal courthouse in southwest Missouri’s Springfield. Derges has been charged with 23 felony counts in two separate alleged fraud schemes connected to the medical and dental clinics she operates in Springfield, Branson, and Ozark. Charges accuse Derges of selling fake stem cell treatments at her clinics – a scheme totaling about $200,000. Other charges allege that she fraudulently received about $300,000 in federal coronavirus aid.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mayor#Lawsuits#The Wellston Food Market#Wel
FOX2Now

Jurors deny cough syrup defense in Missouri road rage killing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been convicted in a road rage killing after jurors rejected defense arguments that she suffered from cough syrup-induced psychosis. The Springfield News-Leader reports that jurors found 50-year-old Elizabeth McKeown guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the death of 57-year-old Barbara Foster.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
advantagenews.com

More license plate reader cameras for Metro East

There are more license plate reader cameras coming to Metro East highways. Under a law signed by Governor JB Pritzker earlier this month, House Bill 4481 permits cameras along State highways in Madison, St. Clair and 20 other additional counties throughout Illinois. Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly says the...
MADISON, IL
5 On Your Side

2 St. Louis area men among 31 arrested for conspiracy to riot near Idaho pride event

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two St. Louis area men were among the 31 people charged with conspiracy to riot near a pride event in Idaho. Mitchell Wagner, a 24-year-old Florissant man, and Garret Joseph Garland, a 23-year-old Freeburg, Illinois, man, were each booked on one count of conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor. Police said they were among the 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front that were packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of June 11th

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend. Twenty-seven-year-old Caleb Doyle of Warsaw was arrested Friday night on felony warrants from Linn, Ray, and Lafayette counties, misdemeanor warrants from Lafayette County, Richmond, and Lexington police. plus accusations of felony driving while suspended, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to display valid plates, no proof of insurance, and operating a vehicle without operable tail lights. Doyle was taken to the Ray County Jail.
WJBF

Deputies: Jailed man strangled Georgia cellmate to death

MACON, Ga. (AP) – Deputies have charged a middle Georgia inmate with murder after an autopsy determined that another inmate found dead in their cell was strangled. Bibb County deputies say that they found 48-year-old Carlos Delmara Shelley unconscious in his cell on June 3. Attempts by deputies and medical staff to revive him were […]
MACON, GA
FOX2Now

O’Fallon, Ill. Alderman dies following tractor accident

O’FALLON, Ill. – Alderman Dan Witt, who represented Ward 7 for the past five years, died Sunday from injuries suffered in a tractor accident last week. He was 67. Witt was mowing his lawn with a tractor on Thursday, June 9, when he fell off for reasons unknown. His right leg was struck by the tractor blades.
O'FALLON, IL
FOX2Now

Missouri teen dies after falling from pickup truck

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. James, Missouri teenager died after falling out of a pickup truck while joyriding Sunday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident took place just after 10 p.m. on County Road 2250, approximately two miles west of St. James. A 2002...
SAINT JAMES, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy