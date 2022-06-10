ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays’ Drew Rasmussen loses it in a hurry against Twins

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLVqz_0g7SHNuv00
Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) [ STACY BENGS | AP ]

MINNEAPOLIS — Things happened fast for the Rays on Friday.

The way a good outing by starter Drew Rasmussen turned bad in the fifth inning, as six consecutive Twins reached base with five scoring.

The way Randy Arozarena turned on the jets after a drive to centerfield caromed off the wall for an inside-the-park home run that was one of the team’s few highlights.

And the way they lost the momentum from their three-game sweep of the Cardinals in a 9-4 defeat.

Rasmussen, coming off a strong outing against the White Sox after a rough one at Texas, allowed only a run on Byron Buxton’s first-inning homer through the first four frames, working out of what trouble he had.

But that all changed, and dramatically, after the first out in the fifth.

Buxton went deep again, his second straight multi-homer game. Over the next six pitches, Carlos Correa doubled, Max Kepler reached (and Correa scored) on an error by first baseman Harold Ramirez, and Jorge Polanco doubled (and Kepler scored).

Rasmussen walked Trevor Larnach, then gave up another double to Gary Sanchez that scored Polanco and made it 5-1.

That was it for Rasmussen. Reliever Ralph Garza Jr. had some issues also, allowing a fielder’s choice grounder and two singles to extend the lead to 7-1.

The Rays (34-24) finally got to Twins lefty starter Devin Smeltzer in the seventh, having gotten their one early run on an Isaac Paredes homer in the second.

Arozarena led off with a drive that centerfielder Nick Gordon couldn’t grab. Arozarena wasn’t running hard, but turned it on when the ball caromed off the wall and toward the infield. Vidal Brujan followed with a (barely) out-of-the-park homer to make it 7-3.

The Rays added one in the eighth but didn’t do much overall offensively with just six hits. Outfielder Brett Phillips went 0-for-3 and extended his career-worst hitless streak to 31 at-bats. Former Twins prospect Calvin Faucher, acquired in the Nelson Cruz trade, allowed a two-run homer to Correa in the eighth.

This story will be updated.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Sports
City
Homer, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Tampa, FL
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes sitting Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Paredes is being replaced at second base by Vidal Brujan versus Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez. In 73 plate appearances this season, Paredes has a .200 batting average with a...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida COVID cases climb as new variant arrives

Florida’s COVID-19 cases kept climbing last week as two new variants spread across the state. Average daily cases from June 4-10 hit 10,630 last week, up 4% from the prior week. COVID-19 hospitalizations are creeping up as well. As of Friday, Florida hospitals had nearly 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 patients, up 13% from the prior week.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Randy Arozarena
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Devin Smeltzer
Person
Homer
Tampa Bay Times

Suspect identified in Brandon mall shooting

BRANDON — The man suspected in a shooting at the Westfield Brandon mall has been identified. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Quran Deandre Johnson, 19. Johnson faces multiple charges, including attempted second degree murder. Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the...
BRANDON, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning fan knocked out in viral video of sucker punch from Rangers fan

TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Lightning left Madison Square Garden victorious Thursday night after beating the New York Rangers 3-1 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final. But the victory was short-lived for one unlucky Lightning fan who was knocked out cold when an angry Rangers fan leaving the famed New York City arena suddenly turned and sucker punched him in the face.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Body found floating in Hillsborough River

Tampa police say they are investigating after a body was found floating in the Hillsborough River on Saturday. Officers were called shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday to an area near Florida Avenue and River Shore Drive. The body of a male was pulled from the water, according to the Tampa Police Department.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

News flash! Donald Trump lost the 2020 election | Column

After his supporters march on the U.S. Capitol chanting “Whose streets? Our streets!” after they breach police barricades, after they smash windows and climb through, after they chant “Hang Mike Pence” and erect a gallows for that purpose, after one of them yells, “White power!” after police are beaten and sprayed and left pleading for backup, after congressional aides flee for their lives, after the proud old American tradition of a peaceful transfer of power has been laid waste forever in an unprecedented bacchanal of carnage. After all that, the voice of Donald Trump is heard in an interview given five days later.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twins#Cardinals#The White Sox
Tampa Bay Times

Suspect arrested in Westfield Brandon shooting

Deputies have arrested a man they suspect injured one person during a Friday shooting outside the Westfield Brandon mall. Quran Deandre Johnson, 19, was arrested Saturday while operating a stolen vehicle, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. He faces multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and simple battery.
BRANDON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
ESPN

Buxton hits another pair of HRs as Twins power past Rays 9-4

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Byron Buxton has his mind and swing in powerful sync. The Minnesota Twins are following his lead — and scoring in bunches. Buxton had his second straight two-homer game and the Twins sent another quality opposing starting pitcher to an early exit, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 9-4 on Friday night.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Rene Pinto starting for Tampa Bay on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Rene Pinto is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pinto is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez. In 15 plate appearances this season, Pinto has a .200 batting average...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy