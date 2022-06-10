Rays’ Drew Rasmussen loses it in a hurry against Twins

Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) [ STACY BENGS | AP ]

MINNEAPOLIS — Things happened fast for the Rays on Friday.

The way a good outing by starter Drew Rasmussen turned bad in the fifth inning, as six consecutive Twins reached base with five scoring.

The way Randy Arozarena turned on the jets after a drive to centerfield caromed off the wall for an inside-the-park home run that was one of the team’s few highlights.

And the way they lost the momentum from their three-game sweep of the Cardinals in a 9-4 defeat.

Rasmussen, coming off a strong outing against the White Sox after a rough one at Texas, allowed only a run on Byron Buxton’s first-inning homer through the first four frames, working out of what trouble he had.

But that all changed, and dramatically, after the first out in the fifth.

Buxton went deep again, his second straight multi-homer game. Over the next six pitches, Carlos Correa doubled, Max Kepler reached (and Correa scored) on an error by first baseman Harold Ramirez, and Jorge Polanco doubled (and Kepler scored).

Rasmussen walked Trevor Larnach, then gave up another double to Gary Sanchez that scored Polanco and made it 5-1.

That was it for Rasmussen. Reliever Ralph Garza Jr. had some issues also, allowing a fielder’s choice grounder and two singles to extend the lead to 7-1.

The Rays (34-24) finally got to Twins lefty starter Devin Smeltzer in the seventh, having gotten their one early run on an Isaac Paredes homer in the second.

Arozarena led off with a drive that centerfielder Nick Gordon couldn’t grab. Arozarena wasn’t running hard, but turned it on when the ball caromed off the wall and toward the infield. Vidal Brujan followed with a (barely) out-of-the-park homer to make it 7-3.

The Rays added one in the eighth but didn’t do much overall offensively with just six hits. Outfielder Brett Phillips went 0-for-3 and extended his career-worst hitless streak to 31 at-bats. Former Twins prospect Calvin Faucher, acquired in the Nelson Cruz trade, allowed a two-run homer to Correa in the eighth.

This story will be updated.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.