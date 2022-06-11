ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day 1 Cine Gear 2022 Los Angeles

By Scott Simmons
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProVideo Coalition has boots on the ground for the 2022 Cine Gear 2022 Expo being held at the LA Convention Center from June 9 – 12. We’ll be bringing you various videos throughout the weekend using Frame.io’s Camera to Cloud technology. With Day 1 of Cine...

HollywoodLife

Keanu Reeves & GF Alexandra Grant Make Rare Appearance At MOCA Gala In LA: Photos

Keanu Reeves, 57, and his artist girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, 49, looked so in love while attending the MOCA Gala in Los Angeles on June 4. The happy couple held hands for the rare red carpet appearance. Alexandra looked stunning in a red dress, while Keanu was handsome in his navy suit. It was their first red carpet together since they attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala in 2019.
Glamour

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Reportedly Having a Third Wedding in a Castle in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are apparently enjoying newlywed life so much they've decided to get married at least one or two more times. After previously tying the knot at a shotgun Las Vegas ceremony following the Grammys, the pair had a more formal wedding last week at a courthouse in Santa Barbara. And now it seems the couple is planning yet another spectacular party, at an Italian castle to host their intimate wedding ceremony, according to TMZ. A “source close to the couple” told the outlet that they will be celebrating all weekend in Portofino, Italy, before exchanging vows in front of a small group of their family and closest friends. The insider added that Kardashian's kids, sisters, mom Kris Jenner and her mom's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, have all been confirmed to attend; however, her children's father Scott Disick has not been invited. Barker will also have his two kids with him on his big day, as well as some friends, including bandmates. Italy has also been the location of a Kardashian wedding in the past. In 2014, Kim and Kanye West had their ceremony at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence.
HollywoodLife

Sophia Bush Marries BF Grant Hughes Less Than 1 Year After Engagement

Sophia Bush is a married woman! The actress, 39, and her fiancé of one year, Grant Hughes, 40, walked down the aisle in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 13. HollywoodLife can confirm that she and Grant applied for a “duplicate marriage license” in Tulsa, Oklahoma Monday morning via a statement from the Oklahoma County Clerk. Us Weekly was the first outlet to report the news and claimed the nuptials went down at the Philbrook Museum of Art, a historic villa built in 1927 surrounded by acres of gardens.
