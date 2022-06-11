ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Racine County drug arrest on I-94; estimated $110K worth of cocaine

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Racine County traffic stop on I-94...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Harvard man arrested after cops find half-pound of cocaine in his car during traffic stop

Police arrested a Harvard man after they found him in possession of a half-pound of cocaine during a traffic stop in McHenry County earlier this week. Julio C. Rojas, 32, of the 1300 block of 9th Street in Harvard, was charged with manufacture or delivery of 100-400 grams of cocaine, a Class X felony, and possession of 100-400 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony.
HARVARD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Racine, WI
County
Racine County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Racine County Eye

UPDATED: Racine Police seek help in locating missing teen

RACINE – Racine Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen, Joleesa “Joliee” Montez, 13, of Racine. Montez left her Carlisle Avenue home on the city’s northwest side on Sunday, according to family members. She was last heard from between 1:30 and 2 p.m. She did not return home and has not been seen.
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 94#Illegal Drugs#Cocaine#K 9
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Man Sentenced To 10+ Years In Prison For Robbing Bank

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for a Wauwatosa bank. Witnesses say Christopher Crittendon was holding a gun in his hand six years ago when he jumped over a counter inside the North Shore Bank and held that gun to a teller’s head.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police stations get bullet-resistant glass after shooting

MILWAUKEE - Bullet-resistant glass is being installed at Milwaukee police stations in response to a shooting inside District 5 on Feb. 25. Darreon Parker-Bell is accused of opening fire inside District 5, located on Vel Phillips and Locust, on Feb. 25. Investigators say he was upset and was trying to talk with police about his friend, Keishon Thomas, who died in police custody there two days prior.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

4 shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday, June 12 and Monday, June 13. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. near 20th and Center. A Milwaukee man, 22, was taken to a hospital and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield hit-and-run, boy injured; driver's bond set at $7,500

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Muskego man charged with hit-and-run after a crash seriously injured a Greenfield student in May made his initial court appearance Friday, June 10. A judge set 34-year-old Walter Grebe's cash bond at $7,500. Court records indicate that bond was posted. In addition to the $7,500 cash...
GREENFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy