Racine County drug arrest on I-94; estimated $110K worth of cocaine

VILLAGE OF SOMERS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha County deputies took a man into custody at Kwik Trip Monday, June 13, after he reportedly entered the store armed with a rifle and knife. The individual was confronted by deputies and a supervisor after entering the gas station near 31st and...
Police arrested a Harvard man after they found him in possession of a half-pound of cocaine during a traffic stop in McHenry County earlier this week. Julio C. Rojas, 32, of the 1300 block of 9th Street in Harvard, was charged with manufacture or delivery of 100-400 grams of cocaine, a Class X felony, and possession of 100-400 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested a 15-year-old passenger after a gun was found in a car during a traffic stop over the weekend. Police said the incident happened at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 10th, in the 1200 block of Holland Street. A 16-year-old was driving the car without a valid driver’s […]
A 21-year-old man, who is a convicted murderer, was arrested earlier this week when officers found him and a woman with loaded guns during a traffic stop in Waukegan, prosecutors said. Marvelo Wilson, 21, of the 1100 block of Riley Court in Racine, Wisconsin, was charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a […]
A person of interest in a triple homicide in far north suburban Round Lake Beach was apprehended Monday evening following a police pursuit that spanned multiple interstates and ended along Interstate 80 in Joliet, authorities said. Police confirmed a suspect was in custody following the pursuit, but didn't provide additional...
RACINE – Racine Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen, Joleesa “Joliee” Montez, 13, of Racine. Montez left her Carlisle Avenue home on the city’s northwest side on Sunday, according to family members. She was last heard from between 1:30 and 2 p.m. She did not return home and has not been seen.
According to CBS 58, a Milwaukee teen is now facing charges in the death of two women. Seventeen-year-old Rashaun Seaberry is accused of killing 26-year-old Jasmine Brown last year but was released on a signature bond this year. Prosecutors say not too long after his release, he’s accused of killing another woman.
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The operator of an animal rescue shelter in Dodge County is facing multiple charges after an investigation. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, back on Jan. 13, 2022, authorities investigated an animal complaint at Frost Foster’s Animal Rescue. The IP was about the conditions of the dogs.
Deputies in Racine County were able to confiscate $110,000 worth of fentanyl-laced cocaine after a K-9 dog smelled the drugs inside a vehicle and deputies spotted a "trap" hiding the drugs from plain view, the sheriff's office says.
A 33-year-old Milwaukee man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for a Wauwatosa bank. Witnesses say Christopher Crittendon was holding a gun in his hand six years ago when he jumped over a counter inside the North Shore Bank and held that gun to a teller’s head.
MILWAUKEE - Bullet-resistant glass is being installed at Milwaukee police stations in response to a shooting inside District 5 on Feb. 25. Darreon Parker-Bell is accused of opening fire inside District 5, located on Vel Phillips and Locust, on Feb. 25. Investigators say he was upset and was trying to talk with police about his friend, Keishon Thomas, who died in police custody there two days prior.
A McHenry man was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for providing heroin laced with fentanyl to his sister, causing her overdose death in McHenry. Christopher Crimaldi, 45, of the 1900 block of North Orleans Street in McHenry, was charged with 13 counts of drug-induced homicide and three counts of unlawful delivery of a […]
A Marengo man was sentenced on Thursday to six years in prison after pleading guilty in a case where he sold cocaine from a residence while a child was present. Isaac Velasquez, 32, of the 600 block of East Grant Highway in Marengo, was indicted on three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, […]
MILWAUKEE - The trial for the man accused of shooting a Kenosha police officer in August 2020 will begin Monday, June 13. Jonathan Massey is accused of shooting Officer Justin Pruett on Aug. 8, 2020 while the officer stopped to talk to him. He is charged with attempted first-degree homicide.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday, June 12 and Monday, June 13. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. near 20th and Center. A Milwaukee man, 22, was taken to a hospital and...
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Muskego man charged with hit-and-run after a crash seriously injured a Greenfield student in May made his initial court appearance Friday, June 10. A judge set 34-year-old Walter Grebe's cash bond at $7,500. Court records indicate that bond was posted. In addition to the $7,500 cash...
