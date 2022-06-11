Racine County drug arrest on I-94; estimated $110K worth of cocaine

RACINE – Racine Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen, Joleesa “Joliee” Montez, 13, of Racine. Montez left her Carlisle Avenue home on the city’s northwest side on Sunday, according to family members. She was last heard from between 1:30 and 2 p.m. She did not return home and has not been seen.

RACINE, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO