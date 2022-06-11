ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hedgesville, WV

Man accused of killing 3 co-workers in Maryland shooting identified

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7bYJ_0g7SFpgz00
Columbia Machine Inc. Police stand near where a man opened fire at a business, killing three people before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, according to authorities, in Smithsburg, Md., Thursday, June 9, 2022. The Washington County (Md.) Sheriff's Office said in a news release that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. and a fourth victim was critically injured. (Steve Ruark/AP Photo, File)

SMITHSBURG, Md. — The man accused of killing three co-workers Thursday at a Maryland manufacturing facility and injuring two other people has been identified as a 23-year-old West Virginia man.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies said Joe Louis Esquivel, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is facing more than two dozen charges, including three counts of first-degree murder and five counts of first-degree assault. He was being held Friday without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

Authorities said Esquivel worked a normal shift at Columbia Machine Inc. on Thursday before leaving to grab a weapon from his vehicle. He went back into the business and opened fire on employees in the company’s breakroom, killing 50-year-old Mark Allen Frey, 31-year-old Charles Edward Minnick Jr. and 30-year-old Joshua Robert Wallace.

Deputies said they found a fourth person, 42-year-old Brandon Chase Michael, injured outside of the business after they were called around 2:30 p.m.

After the shooting, authorities said Esquivel left Columbia Machine in his car. A Maryland State Police trooper found him about six miles way, near the intersection of Mapleville Road and Mount Aetna Road, deputies said. Esquivel and the trooper exchanged gunfire, causing injuries to them both.

Deputies said Esquivel and the trooper were transported for medical treatment after the shooting. The trooper, who was not identified, had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. He was treated and released Thursday from Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, officials said.

The circumstances leading up to Thursday’s shooting remain unclear. Authorities continue to investigate.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
theriver953.com

Hedgesville man arrested for murder of 3 coworkers

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police announced the arrest of a Hedgesville resident for the murder of 3 coworkers. Joe Louis Esquivel faces 25 charges including 3 counts of murder in the first degree, 2 counts of attempted murder and more. The 23 year old Esquivel...
HEDGESVILLE, WV
NBC Washington

1 Dead, 2 Hurt in District Heights Shooting

One man died and two more are injured after a shooting in District Heights, Maryland, early Monday, authorities say. The name of the man who died was not immediately released. Prince George’s County police responded to the 1700 block of Forest Park Drive at about 1:30 a.m. after a report of a shooting. They found two men who had been shot.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Hagerstown, MD
State
Washington State
City
Hedgesville, WV
City
Man, WV
City
Washington, WV
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Washington County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, MD
State
West Virginia State
City
Columbia, MD
Daily Voice

Homicide Suspect At Large In Maryland, Search Ongoing: Sheriff (UPDATE)

Police investigators in Maryland are cautioning that a homicide suspect in Calvert County has likely left the area and is still at large in the region. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Monday, June 13, as they attempt to locate Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 22, who has been identified as a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation on Lyons Creek Road in Dunkirk.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Police Chase From PA Ends With Crash In Frederick County

Suspect stole police cruiser and motorcycle before crashing in Emmitsburg. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man is under police custody after stealing a police cruiser in another state and crashing in Emmitsburg. On Sunday Pennsylvania State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The subject fled...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Pair Wanted Brutal Attack Of Elderly Beltsville Man Busted In Hotel: PD

Suspects caught on video brutally beating an 80-year-old man in Beltsville have been arrested, authorities say. Julias Wright, 25, of Fort Washington, and Christina Felder, 44, of Beltsville were found in a Howard County hotel room Friday, June 10 after allegedly attacking the elderly victim on the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Road, around 7:30 p.m., Thursday June 2, Prince George's Police say.
BELTSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Road Crew Worker Killed In Hit-Run Crash In Washington County: State Police

Police in Maryland are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 34-year-old construction worker who was on the job when he was struck, state officials said. Capitol Heights resident Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos was working on I-70 west near Route 66 in Washington County shortly before 4:20 a.m. on Monday, June 13 when he was struck while working in a construction zone.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Louis
Daily Voice

Impaired Driver Kills Texas Man Fixing Car On I-695 In Baltimore

A 34-year-old man experiencing car problems was struck and killed by an impaired driver while trying to fix his car on I-695 in Baltimore Saturday, June 11, State Police said. Juan Rivera was stopped in the right shoulder standing outside of his 2005 Dodge Dakota on the inner loop near I-70 when his car was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tacoma driven by Moto Chapol, 37, around 9:45 p.m., Maryland State Police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Charged For Smithsburg Mass Shooting That Killed Three

West Virginia resident Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, is facing a host of charges in connection to the fatal mass shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc. in Maryland. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced that the Hedgesville resident is facing multiple murder, assault, and other charges after the shooting in his workplace that left three dead and one critically injured.
HEDGESVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Maryland State Police#Violent Crime#Columbia Machine Inc
CBS Baltimore

Hagerstown Church Community Gathers To Pray For Victims Of Columbia Machine Mass Shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — People gathered at a church in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Sunday to pray for the lives lost during a mass shooting at a manufacturing plant in Smithsburg, Maryland. The prayer vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at Columbia Machine was held at the Shiloh United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities say that 23-year-old Joe Louis Esquivel gunned down 50-year-old Mark Alan Frey, 31-year-old Charles Edward Minnick, and 30-year-old Joshua Robert Wallace at Columbia Machine on Thursday. A fourth employee was injured during the shooting. State troopers tracked down Esquivel’s vehicle near the corner of Mapleville and...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Man accused of killing 3 at Maryland workplace charged with murder

A man accused of killing three people at his Maryland workplace retrieved a handgun from his car before opening fire on employees in a break room, authorities said Friday. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of West Virginia, has been charged with murder and other counts in connection with Thursday's shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc., in Smithsburg, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
SMITHSBURG, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia man suspected in deadly Maryland manufacturing facility shooting

(AP) — A West Virginia man accused of fatally shooting three co-workers at a western Maryland machine shop arrived for his normal shift and worked before he left the building to retrieve a weapon, went back inside and fired on employees in the area of a breakroom, authorities said Friday.The man, who has not been publicly identified, remained under police guard at a hospital Friday, a day after the shooting. Authorities, who have yet to release a motive, said the man's identity won't be made public until he is formally charged.Officers from the Smithsburg Police Department arrived on the scene...
SMITHSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Victims Of Smithsburg Workplace Rampage Identified

Joshua Wallace went to work at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg the same way he would any other day. With just two hours left on the clock, he was getting ready to start his weekend. That's when his coworker — a 23-year-old Hispanic man from West Virginia whose name has...
SMITHSBURG, MD
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy