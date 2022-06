The National Weather Service predicts very hot temperatures this week. As you spend time outdoors, it is important to know the signs and symptoms of heatstroke. Too many times people do not realize they are putting themselves at risk when they are spending prolonged time in the heat. Heatstroke is deadly. Below is a list of guidelines from both the Mayo Clinic and American Red Cross to help protect you or someone you love from heatstroke.

