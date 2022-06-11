Southeast Notes: Hornets Workouts, Atkinson, Wizards

Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh School offensive lineman Tamarus Walker has committed to Maryland, he announced Sunday on social media. “First I would like to thank God, my family, my teammates, and all my coaches (past and present) for supporting me through this tough journey,” Walker wrote on Twitter. “I also would like to thank every school that offered or recruited me. I’m truly blessed to have had those opportunities. I have been fortunate to have a support system that truly believes in me even when others didn’t. Ever since I put on a uniform one of my dreams was to play college football and dreams come true. This decision wasn’t hard but it wasn’t an easy process either. With that being said I’m staying HOME !! and for the next 4 or 5 years I will continue to be a student athlete at The University of Maryland. Go Terps.”

OWINGS MILLS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO