Southeast Notes: Hornets Workouts, Atkinson, Wizards

By Rory Maher
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hornets hosted a couple of potential lottery picks for solo workouts on Friday, the team announced (Twitter links): Duke’s Mark Williams, who is ranked No. 14 on ESPN’s big board, and Shaedon Sharpe, who is ranked No. 7 due to his enormous upside despite not playing a game for Kentucky....

BIG3 Founder Ice Cube Takes A Shot At The NBA: "The NBA Hasn't Been The Nicest To The BIG3... We Know Privately There's Things Done Behind The Scenes."

The BIG3 league was founded back in 2017 to much fanfare by musician and actor Ice Cube, along with Jeff Kwatinetz. It consisted mostly of retired NBA pros to go with some international players, and the league gained quite the fan following as well. The next season is set to commence in the coming week and Ice Cube recently spoke about how the NBA doesn't seem to have embraced his league all that well.
Grant Hill On Playing Against Michael Jordan: "I Crossed Him Up, And I Remember, I Was Like Gigged About That And We Lost The Game."

Grant Hill was one of the most exciting young players to come into the league in the 1990s. Many predicted huge things for the star, but injuries took their toll and he was sadly unable to entirely fulfill his immense potential. He still had quite the career, though, going up against some of the greatest to do it and giving them the business now and then.
Draymond Green Reacts To Being Benched In The 4th Quarter: "If That’s What The Coach Thinks, Then I Just Gotta Roll With It."

For the past 8 years, Draymond Green has been an important and beloved player for the Golden State Warriors. But in this series, he hasn't been himself. He followed up a 2-point performance in Game 3 with a 2-point, 14% shooting night in Game 4. Things got so bad for Green that he was benched in the closing minutes on Friday night -- and he was forced to respond after the final buzzer.
Nick Young to face off against rapper in boxing match

Swaggy P is about to become Swinging P. TMZ Sports reported this week that retired former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young will be fighting rapper Blueface in a celebrity boxing match on July 30. The bout will take place at Crypto.com Arena as part of the “Social Gloves: No More Talk” event headlined by YouTubers Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib.
Gabe Osabuohien Completes Workout with Cleveland Cavaliers

As the 2022 NBA Draft nears, former West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien continues to participate in pre-draft workouts with teams around the league. Monday morning, he completed a workout with the Cleveland Cavaliers, marking his third NBA workout. Osabuohien has already had pre-draft workouts with the Washington Wizards and Charlotte...
Analyzing the Washington Commanders’ offensive newcomers, pt. 1

It should come as no surprise that the Washington Commanders have added more players on offense this off-season than on defense. Neither unit finished in the top 20 in the NFL in 2021, but Washington has invested far more draft capital in the defense over the past five seasons. Prior to this year’s draft, five of the last six number one draft picks have been defensive players.
Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg returning to injured list

June 13 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg is returning to the injured list, the team announced. Nationals manager Dave Martinez told reporters that Strasburg experienced discomfort after throwing a bullpen session Saturday, and the pitcher underwent an MRI on Monday. The team was still awaiting results when Martinez announced the update before the series opener against the Atlanta Braves.
2023 offensive lineman Tamarus Walker commits to Maryland

Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh School offensive lineman Tamarus Walker has committed to Maryland, he announced Sunday on social media. “First I would like to thank God, my family, my teammates, and all my coaches (past and present) for supporting me through this tough journey,” Walker wrote on Twitter. “I also would like to thank every school that offered or recruited me. I’m truly blessed to have had those opportunities. I have been fortunate to have a support system that truly believes in me even when others didn’t. Ever since I put on a uniform one of my dreams was to play college football and dreams come true. This decision wasn’t hard but it wasn’t an easy process either. With that being said I’m staying HOME !! and for the next 4 or 5 years I will continue to be a student athlete at The University of Maryland. Go Terps.”
Daniels sees great fit alongside Bradley Beal

WASHINGTON -- Every year as draft prospects pass through Washington, many of them remark to the media about how the Wizards hold one of the more difficult workouts from a physical conditioning standpoint. The most infamous drill is referred to as '20 lines in two minutes' and it's held right after the players give their all in a scrimmage.
