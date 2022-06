Texas A&M football fans will no longer have a frenzy the day before Aggie home football games to fight for coveted tailgating spots across from the east side of Kyle Field. Reservations will be required for all tailgating locations in the renovated Aggie Park starting for the 2022 season. Fans will use a vendor — Revel XP — to make free and paid online tailgating reservations in Aggie Park, which is scheduled to open later this summer in a 20-acre area between Houston and Throckmorton streets. The park is expected to have twice as much tailgating space as before.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO