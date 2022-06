A “Haunted Ghost Tour of the Herkimer 1834 Jail” will be held on Saturday, July 23 from 7:00-11:00 p.m. with tour guides from the Fort Schuyler Paranormal Society and the Adirondack Park Paranormal Society. Come and hear the results of a recent ghost hunt of the jail and seance within the bowels of the cells given to you by a team of paranormal investigators and mediums. You may even meet some spirits along the way! Paranormal Investigator and author Dennis Webster will be on hand to sign and sell his series of Haunted books.

