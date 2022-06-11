One person recovered from Percy Priest Lake

A body was recovered Friday night in the Percy Priest Lake area near Four Corners Marina.

Nashville Fire Department officials responded to a drowning call around 8:00 p.m. Firefighters went out on boats to recover the victim.

Metro Nashville Police report that the victim has been identified as 49-year-old Peter Ciesielski.

Officials say that Ciesielski was reported missing on June 5. That same day a kayak was found floating near the Four Corners RV Park. Nashville Fire searched the area last weekend but did not locate the body.

Further investigation led to the discovery that Ciesielski had been missing since June 4. He was seen leaving the Four Corners Bar and Grill and was planning to g back to Long Hunter State Park.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is leading the investigation.