Palmerton, PA

Four area players make LV Carpenter Cup softball team

Times News
 3 days ago

Four area players were selected to be part of the Lehigh Valley team for the 2022 Carpenter Cup Softball Classic. Northwestern’s Sage Toman and Marissa...

Times News

Pleasant Valley’s Bush, McInaw sign

On the field, they were double trouble for opposing teams. Now, Pleasant Valley’s Alexandra Bush and Brielle McInaw will be taking their lacrosse talents to the next level. Bush has signed to play for St. Francis University of Pennsylvania, and McInaw will help begin a first-year lacrosse program at Farleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Local Roundup: Results from June 11-12

Northern Valley cruised to a victory over Southern Lehigh in legion action over the weekend. Cole Hausman and Andrew Diehl both did damage at the plate, while Wesley George dominated on the mound to lead Northern Valley to a 9-1 Lehigh Valley Legion victory over Southern Lehigh on Saturday. Hausman...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Lincoln & West Chester Universities Ranked Among the Best Colleges & Universities in Pennsylvania for 2022

HARRISBURG, PA — Both Lincoln University and West Chester University have been rated as Best Colleges & Universities in Pennsylvania for 2022 in the recently updated ranking in the AcademicInfluence.com series “The Best Colleges & Universities in the USA.” The updated series includes rankings that cover multiple categories of higher education institutions in the state of Pennsylvania.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Palmerton, PA
Times News

Marian junior earns honor, scholarship

Marian Catholic High School congratulates junior Angela Pan, who received a first place award in Behavioral Psychology at the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science State competition at Penn State University Park. The daughter of Jerry and Jessy Pan of Hazleton, she was also awarded a $2,000 renewable scholarship for four...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton grads deserve a ceremony at Cottingham Stadium. Let’s keep it there. | Turkeys & Trophies

The Easton Housing Authority is squandering a unique opportunity to consolidate local government services and save taxpayer money. The authority recently rejected a proposal from Northampton County that would create a joint executive director position to oversee both Easton Housing Authority properties and additional properties that would fall under the purview of a reestablished Northampton County Housing Authority. The county has been mulling the idea of bringing back its own authority, in part because some public housing within the county has fallen into disrepair, namely the Oliver C. Border House in Nazareth. That complex is currently run by Lehigh County Housing Authority under a 2013 agreement. The county felt the new partnership with Easton would make sense because Easton’s current executive director, Gene Pambianchi, is retiring soon. The authority board, however, felt otherwise. “No member of the board has expressed an interest in operating the Northampton County Housing Authority now or in the future,” Pambianchi said last week. This seems shortsighted. We support local control over government agencies, but this scenario involves a partnership between a small city housing authority and the county seated within the same city. The proposal deserves more consideration.
EASTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Boscola Announces $564,562 in State Grants for Slate Belt Projects

Bethlehem, June 10, 2022 – – State Senator Lisa Boscola today announced state funding totaling $564,562 for projects in the Slate Belt region of Northampton County through the Local Share Account – Northampton and Lehigh Counties and the Local Share Account-Monroe County. “The Slate Belt has long...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

June 23, 1972: The day that changed our lives

Fifty years ago this month, as a tropical storm weaved its way northward, life in the Wyoming Valley went on as usual. Not for long. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Editor’s note: This powerful moment-by-moment account of the Agnes flood by Tom Mooney — then a...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Paddle Delaware River I Sandts Eddy to Riegelsville NJ Access

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
EASTON, PA
Times News

Time2Talk service opens in Lehighton

Making a difference in someone’s life is the reason Kristin Ellis studied speech pathology. Ellis’ younger brother had a speech impediment. As a child, she wanted to make his life easier, so she often spoke for him. When he went to school, he began seeing a speech therapist,...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments breaking ground to restaurants serving their last meals, here's a look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. TERRAIN ON THE PARKWAY: 1625 Lehigh Parkway East, Allentown. Pet lovers rejoice. Among the features offered at this new apartment complex along the Little Lehigh Creek are pet...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Lazy Lehigh

A view of the Lehigh River heading into Jim Thorpe from the Nesquehoning bridge. AMY MILLER/TIMES NEWS.
JIM THORPE, PA
sauconsource.com

Local Residents Graduate from IU-20’s Colonial Academy

On May 26, Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 held its Special Education Graduation Ceremony at Colonial Academy in Wind Gap. The Intermediate Unit serves 13 school districts in Northampton and Monroe counties and operates three of its own schools. Thirty-two students participated in the graduation ceremony, which began with welcoming remarks...
WIND GAP, PA
Times News

St. Jerome celebrates 100 years with carnival

A little drizzle didn’t stop St. Jerome Regional School families from celebrating the school’s 100th year anniversary in carnival style. On Saturday, current students and their families, alumni, faculty and supporters gathered at the school in Hometown to ring in the end of the 100th school year. “Due...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Game Commission: Sightings of black bears not uncommon this time of year

Black bear sightings in residential neighborhoods are all too common this time of year. Gerald Kapral, the Northeast region information and education supervisor with the game commission, said, “Black bears are active in the spring when they come out of hibernation,” Kapral said. “You could see large varieties of bears walking around; it’s not unusual.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

