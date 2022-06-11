ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The World’s Wealthiest People (10 June 2022)

By Sophie Ireland
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 10 June 2022, with a net worth of roughly $209 billion, Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, followed by Jeff Bezos (No. 2, $133 billion), Bernard Arnault (No. 3, $127 billion); and Bill Gates (No. 4, $118 billion). Warren Buffett is the fifth-richest person...

Deborah Knight
1d ago

Looks like the Waltons could pay better than they do most of their employees can't even make a living. But ever scence Sam died it's all about money for them. Sam was for his employees.

Edward Jones
1d ago

Soros and family aren't as highly ranked but most influential... they also didn't include the Rothschild's and a few other families that should be on this list... all heavily influence our government.

