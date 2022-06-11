Clay City Pottery Fest happening Saturday

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Brazil Rotary Club has announced its plans for the 87th annual 4th of July celebration at Forest Park. One of the largest celebrations in the area, if not the state, the Brazil Rotary Club says they have plenty of entertaining activities for visitors to do over the 5-day celebration.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Roger Dulin always has the date circled on his calendar for the annual vintage camper rally. “Seeing people that you haven’t seen for a year. It’s just renewed friendships. We’re a big family.”. Dulin, who has organized the event since 2009, said...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Repairs are underway on a damaged roof at the Terre Haute Humane Society and are expected to take 4 to 5 weeks to complete. The shelter’s director, Charles Brown, said a tree fell on part of the building two months ago. Since then,...
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall community came together to support Tom Lisella. Lisella spent over three months in the hospital and rehab to recovery from an emergency surgery due to an abdominal aortic aneurysm. Now, Lisella is back home and recovering. To assist him in paying for medical...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – On Monday, a new childcare ministry opened on Vigo County’s east side. It’s helping provide parents options, in an area considered a desert, for childcare. The United Way of the Wabash Valley teamed up with Nurture With Nature Highland Church Childcare Ministry.
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new Red Skelton statue was unveiled in front of the Pantheon Theater in Vincennes on Friday. The statue depicts a young Red Skelton as a paper boy during his upbringing in Vincennes. His widow, Lothian Skelton, said that she’s happy to see this statue in his hometown.
HUTSONVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — “That intersection had other issues from time to time; there had been several accidents there.”. In 2006, the town of Hutsonville, Illinois was devastated by the death of Hutsonville High School student in a wreck at the intersection of Route 1 and Hutsonville Road.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Monroe County came to the aid of a man who was shot, applying a tourniquet to his wound, while responding to a local trail on Sunday. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting around the West Country Club Road trailhead for the Bloomington Rail Trail just before 4 p.m.
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom put it bluntly when asked why the county needs a new jail. “We had 120 inmates in a building that was designed for 34 inmates.”. The groundbreaking for the new jail took place on Monday morning, a landmark in the progress...
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As temperatures rise across the area at least one local power utility is warning of potential rolling blackouts. Utilities District of Western Indiana, or UDWI REMC, says that energy demand is expected to be extremely high all week. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), an...
