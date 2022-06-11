ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Businesses look to Black Restaurant Week for a boost as inflation puts pressure on owners

By Dominique Dillon, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jfbJr_0g7SCirl00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inflation is the highest it has been in forty years, meaning a price increase in just about everything many people buy.

With I Love Whitehaven Black Restaurant kicking off Sunday, June 12, here’s how business owners are working to weather the storm.

Business owners said they have had to make some adjustments because it costs them more to run their business. However, they’re confident the community will still come out and support them during Whitehaven Black Restaurant Week.

“Our slogan is ‘Ain’t no cooking like Kountry Cookin,’” said Homer Fulton, the owner of Kountry Cookin’ Soulfood Restaurant.

People in Whitehaven seem to agree.

“Whew, I can slap my mama. Hahaha. They are good. They’re real good,” said customer Alonzo Thomas.

Kountry Cookin Soulfood restaurant is one of nearly a dozen businesses participating in the fourth annual I Love Whitehaven Restaurant Week, a week-long event aimed at supporting black-owned restaurants.

“We love the community. We love people. And we love good food. That’s what it’s all about,” said Fulton.

Kaye’s Pints and Scoops, another business participating, is a brand new black-owned ice cream shop in Whitehaven. It’s a business in a league of its own.

“We make all our own ice cream here, so we work with a dairy farm from the Mid-South, get the mix there. Then we make the ice cream here in the kitchen behind. Then we package it,” said Kiamesha Wilson, owner of Kaye’s Pints and Scoops.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, if you eat out, the price of food is up more than 7% from May 2021 to May 2022. Specifically for restaurants, costs are up 9% year over year.

It’s forcing business owners like Fulton to increase their prices slightly to offset their expenses.

The increase hasn’t stopped Alonzo Thomas from visiting one of his favorite restaurants, Kountry Cookin’ Soulfood.

“They ain’t go sky-high. Real reasonable. Fit your pocketbook,” said Thomas.

Others say eating out is one amenity they have scaled back on to offset expenses.

“I find myself eating at home way more than I used to,” said Myles Sails.

Kaye’s Pints and Scoops is having a grand opening Saturday, June 11 from 1 to 5 p.m.

I love Whitehaven Black Restaurant Week Kicks off Sunday.

Here’s a full list of restaurants participating:

Bala’s Bistro, Chopmasters Kitchen, Fabulous Flavors and Friends, Kaye’s Pints & Scoops, Kountry Cookin’ Soul Food, Lenny’s #45, Lucky Chow, Memphis Smokes Cigar Lounge, Smooth Living, Uncle Lou’s Fried Chicken, The Vineyard.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Lodging

Steel and Smoke: The Guestrooms in Canopy Memphis, Tennessee

The new Canopy Memphis recently debuted in the city’s historic downtown steps from Beale Street with a design that embraces the cultural legacy of its locale. Tracey Sawyer, founder and CEO of Sawyer & Company, the interior design team behind the Canopy Memphis, says the overall design approach for each of the group’s projects “begins with a thorough analysis of the local environment, history, and culture” to create a sense of place. For the Canopy Memphis, the team created an overarching theme—“Steel and Smoke at the Delta”—that ties in the city’s rich history in the arts, its impact on the broader American culture, and historic developments in transportation, including the age of steamboats navigating the Mississippi River, the rise of Route 61 (the “Blues Highway”), and construction of steel bridges, all of which, Sawyer explains, “helped establish Memphis as an important cultural crossroads that brought people from around the region together to share creative ideas.” Throughout the property’s 174 guestrooms and common areas, the team implemented design details that align with this theme—“from the bedroom lighting mimicking music studio microphones to steel structures and metallic finishes in the common areas that echo the area’s major infrastructure,” Sawyer describes. “The variety of unique spaces within the Canopy Memphis allowed us to weave a robust narrative throughout the property, which we think appropriately reflects the vibrant spirit of Memphis, the cultural currency created around the corner on the legendary Beale Street, and a bright future for the city as it moves into a new era.”
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

West Memphis reports power outages during excessive heat

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis neighborhood was without power for a short time during the Mid-South’s first major heat wave of the summer. “...apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. We are working diligently to make the necessary repairs in a timely manner. West Memphis Utility Servicemen are currently working to determine an estimated repair time.”
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Business
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Memphis, TN
Restaurants
Memphis, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Memphis, TN
Food & Drinks
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

I Love Whitehaven Black Restaurant Week kicks off June 12

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Love supporting Black-owned businesses?. The 4th annual I Love Whitehaven Black Restaurant Week kicks off June 12. The festival, which runs through June 19, highlights area Black-owned restaurants and includes a Jazz and Juneteenth event mid-week. Juneteenth, a federal holiday in the US, commemorates the emancipation...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Overgrown lot in Oakhaven may be home to unwelcome wild resident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Problem Solvers helped get some attention from the city for an overgrown lot in the Oakhaven area. In the process, we may have stumbled on some wildlife making a home in the thick underbrush. G.W. Richardson bought his Oakhaven home during the winter four years ago. He didn’t realize the grass […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

'Cigars and Conversations' | Black fatherhood celebrated at Havana Mix

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Havana Mix in Downtown Memphis hosted a unique mixer where Black men held conversations about mental health and fatherhood on Sunday. "Cigars and Conversations" celebrated Father's Day early and stressed the importance of fatherhood as a whole. Two local groups organized the event, Black Men Crowned and 100 Black Men of Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Cigar#Good Food#Food Drink#Racism#Pints And Scoops
localmemphis.com

Memphis City Council approves funding that could re-open the Mud Island monorail | What park advocates are saying about the money

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mud Island Park has been an iconic part of the downtown Memphis landscape since first opening in 1982. It was designed as a park ahead of its time—offering prime riverfront real estate for retail and business tenants and a world-class Mississippi River historical museum, complete with a mock-up of the mighty Mississippi running right through it.
MEMPHIS, TN
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Jackson, TN

Located 70 miles to the east of Memphis, Jackson is the county seat of Madison County, Tennessee's largest county. Jackson is also the regional center for trade in the entire West Tennessee. The city is 200 years old and hence holds stature, beauty, and heritage of prime value to locals...
JACKSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WREG

MPD: Purse snatcher gets away in stolen car outside Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman outside Kroger and got away in a stolen car Sunday afternoon. The robbery happened in the Kroger parking lot on Poplar Avenue just after 6 p.m. Police say the robber opened the woman’s front passenger door and snatched her purse away from her, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Local church hosts first-ever Community Civic Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Raleigh church brought the community together to hopefully meet whatever need the people were in need of. Greater Imani held its inaugural Community Civic Festival allowing people the opportunity to get their criminal records expunged, obtain driver’s licenses, or get the COVID-19 vaccine. Organizers...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Horn Lake couple wins $100K Powerball prize

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Horn Lake couple won a $100,000 prize from the Saturday, June 11 Powerball drawing. The couple purchased the winning ticket from Mikes Food and Gas 1 at 7011 Goodman Road West in Walls. They selected the Quick-Pick option and paid the extra dollar for Powerplay. The winning numbers drawn […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County Assessor warns about letter targeting property owners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Assessor Melvin Burgess is warning property owners about letters showing up in other parts of Tennessee which may show up here. The letters that have been circulating in Davidson County, and Burgess said if you receive one of these letters in the mail, don’t fall for it. It is NOT from the office of the Shelby County Assessor of Property.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
104K+
Followers
108K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy