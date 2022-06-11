Businesses look to Black Restaurant Week for a boost as inflation puts pressure on owners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inflation is the highest it has been in forty years, meaning a price increase in just about everything many people buy.

With I Love Whitehaven Black Restaurant kicking off Sunday, June 12, here’s how business owners are working to weather the storm.

Business owners said they have had to make some adjustments because it costs them more to run their business. However, they’re confident the community will still come out and support them during Whitehaven Black Restaurant Week.

“Our slogan is ‘Ain’t no cooking like Kountry Cookin,’” said Homer Fulton, the owner of Kountry Cookin’ Soulfood Restaurant.

People in Whitehaven seem to agree.

“Whew, I can slap my mama. Hahaha. They are good. They’re real good,” said customer Alonzo Thomas.

Kountry Cookin Soulfood restaurant is one of nearly a dozen businesses participating in the fourth annual I Love Whitehaven Restaurant Week, a week-long event aimed at supporting black-owned restaurants.

“We love the community. We love people. And we love good food. That’s what it’s all about,” said Fulton.

Kaye’s Pints and Scoops, another business participating, is a brand new black-owned ice cream shop in Whitehaven. It’s a business in a league of its own.

“We make all our own ice cream here, so we work with a dairy farm from the Mid-South, get the mix there. Then we make the ice cream here in the kitchen behind. Then we package it,” said Kiamesha Wilson, owner of Kaye’s Pints and Scoops.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, if you eat out, the price of food is up more than 7% from May 2021 to May 2022. Specifically for restaurants, costs are up 9% year over year.

It’s forcing business owners like Fulton to increase their prices slightly to offset their expenses.

The increase hasn’t stopped Alonzo Thomas from visiting one of his favorite restaurants, Kountry Cookin’ Soulfood.

“They ain’t go sky-high. Real reasonable. Fit your pocketbook,” said Thomas.

Others say eating out is one amenity they have scaled back on to offset expenses.

“I find myself eating at home way more than I used to,” said Myles Sails.

Kaye’s Pints and Scoops is having a grand opening Saturday, June 11 from 1 to 5 p.m.

I love Whitehaven Black Restaurant Week Kicks off Sunday.

Here’s a full list of restaurants participating:

Bala’s Bistro, Chopmasters Kitchen, Fabulous Flavors and Friends, Kaye’s Pints & Scoops, Kountry Cookin’ Soul Food, Lenny’s #45, Lucky Chow, Memphis Smokes Cigar Lounge, Smooth Living, Uncle Lou’s Fried Chicken, The Vineyard.

