Clay City Pottery Fest happening Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Roger Dulin always has the date circled on his calendar for the annual vintage camper rally. “Seeing people that you haven’t seen for a year. It’s just renewed friendships. We’re a big family.”. Dulin, who has organized the event since 2009, said...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Repairs are underway on a damaged roof at the Terre Haute Humane Society and are expected to take 4 to 5 weeks to complete. The shelter’s director, Charles Brown, said a tree fell on part of the building two months ago. Since then,...
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Mark Kratzner remembers when he found out famous comedian Red Skelton was from Indiana. And it prompted him with a goal. “I wanted to find out who else [in Hollywood] was from Indiana.”. That began Kratzner’s journey to curating an exhibit for the Red Skelton Museum...
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall community came together to support Tom Lisella. Lisella spent over three months in the hospital and rehab to recovery from an emergency surgery due to an abdominal aortic aneurysm. Now, Lisella is back home and recovering. To assist him in paying for medical...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new retail location has opened along US 41 on Terre Haute’s south side. Dollar General has announced that the store located at 7121 S US 41 is now open. According to a press release, the new location features “the company’s new stylish,...
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new Red Skelton statue was unveiled in front of the Pantheon Theater in Vincennes on Friday. The statue depicts a young Red Skelton as a paper boy during his upbringing in Vincennes. His widow, Lothian Skelton, said that she’s happy to see this statue in his hometown.
HUTSONVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — “That intersection had other issues from time to time; there had been several accidents there.”. In 2006, the town of Hutsonville, Illinois was devastated by the death of Hutsonville High School student in a wreck at the intersection of Route 1 and Hutsonville Road.
MARSHALL, Ill. (WAWV/WTWO) – A young Illinois woman welcomed the man that saved her life from across the world into her hometown. Stem cell recipient 21-year-old Taylor Mason has had anything but a normal life, at 15-years-old she was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. After months of treatment and remission the leukemia came back when she was 17.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Monroe County came to the aid of a man who was shot, applying a tourniquet to his wound, while responding to a local trail on Sunday. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting around the West Country Club Road trailhead for the Bloomington Rail Trail just before 4 p.m.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University has released the lineup for the 2022-23 Speaker Series. Two-time Olympic Figure Skating Medalist Nancy Kerrigan will open the series on Sept. 13, followed by Carol Anderson on Oct. 10. Anderson is a historian of African American history and an influential voice on civil and voting rights.
Comments / 0