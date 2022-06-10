ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery police respond to Friday night shooting on Upper Wetumpka

By Jemma Stephenson, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago

Montgomery police responded to a fatal shooting Friday night, according to Montgomery police spokesperson Lieutenant Raymond Carson.

Carson said that the police and Fire Medics responded to a shooting call at around 7:50 p.m. on the 2200 block of Upper Wetumpka Road. A man was pronounced dead from a fatal gunshot wound.

There is no additional information and the investigation is ongoing.

Jemma Stephenson is the children and education reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. She can be reached at jstephenson@gannett.com or 334-261-1569.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery police respond to Friday night shooting on Upper Wetumpka

