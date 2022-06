SYRACUSE, NY — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital a few blocks from the Syracuse University Hill. According to police, officers responded to a shooting with injuries call Radisson Court at around 12:24 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers arrived and found a 32-year-old man had been shot in the arm and midsection. He was taken to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO