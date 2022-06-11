ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Salt Lake County opens ‘cool zones’ to beat the heat

By Kiah Armstrong
 2 days ago

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services, in partnership with Salt Lake County Library Services, and Salt Lak County Recreation Center will operate the Cool Zone Program through October 15.

Cool zones are areas in public facilities where residents can escape the summer heat, hydrate, and learn about county programs.

Air-conditioned locations where seniors and persons with disabilities can beat the heat help reduce their individual energy costs, and their health as well.

The cool zones range from libraries to aquatic centers to senior centers to recreational centers.

Here’s a map of all the cool zones in Salt Lake County:

Courtesy: Salt Lake County

